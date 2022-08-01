Obitaury: Hays, Tonya Rose

www.wtap.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Ludlow, Sherry Lynn
Sherry Lynn Ludlow, 54, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away July 26, 2022, at her residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Wharton, Alice Maxine (Currey)
Alice Maxine (Currey) Wharton, 98 years old, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2022. She had been staying with her son and daughter-in-law, Alvin and Jennifer Wharton of Vienna, WV, where she was receiving the best care. Alice was a wonderful Christian lady, mother, and grandmother and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
WTAP
Obituary: Caplinger, Terry Lee
Terry Lee Caplinger, 66, of Parkersburg, went home to be with his beloved Bonnie on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home. He was born November 15, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Lloyd and Frances Moore Caplinger. Terry was a CAT operator and retired from the Parkersburg...
WTAP
Obituary: Cunningham Sr., Quentin Blaine
Quentin Blaine Cunningham Sr., 79, of Harrisville, WV, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, in Marietta, OH. He was born August 1, 1943, in Harrisville, WV the son of the late Leonard and Loretta (Sager) Cunningham. He worked for Haught’s Drilling in Smithville, WV; the State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Obituary: Ray, Kitty Rae
Kitty Rae Ray, 75, of Harrisville, WV departed this life Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Kitty was born October 1, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Frederick and Avalene Gwendolyn (Reeves) Poole. Kitty graduated from Harrisville High School with the class...
WTAP
Obituary: Heinselman, Elsie
Elsie Heinselman, 91 of Port Orange FL, passed away July 30, 2022. A visitation service at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is currently pending at this time.
WTAP
Your Good News: Active military member mows veteran’s lawns for free
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Vienna who is an active military member is paying it forward to veterans in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Master Sergeant Chad Emrick has tried to find a way to give back to veterans to thank them for their service. “I’ve always tried to look...
WTAP
Obituary: Brookover, Garland Luther
Garland Luther Brookover, 85, of McConnelsville passed away at 4:15 am, Monday, August 1, 2022, at Highland Oaks Health Center. He was born January 28, 1937, in Williamstown, WV, a son of Luther and Lola Brookover. Mr. Brookover was employed at Fenton Glass in Williamstown for many years. He is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Youth summer volunteers take pride in the service they give to patients
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The youth summer volunteer program is in its final week at Marietta Memorial Hospital. The program a total of 12 youth volunteers from ages 16 through 18 got the chance to volunteer at Marietta Memorial Hospital for a minimum of 50 hours. Many are taking this...
WTAP
Drive to be held to help Kentucky flooding victims at Sunset Funeral Home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunset Funeral Home and veteran groups are looking to help people affected by the flooding in Kentucky. Officials with Sunset Funeral Home, DAV Chapter 32 and Housecalls Hospice are coming together to hold a three-day drive. This drive is dedicated to gathering supplies for victims of...
WTAP
Williamstown Relay for Life event moved indoors
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The possibility of storms and rainy weather is moving Williamstown’s Relay for Life event indoors on Friday, August 5. Carmen Hathaway with the American Cancer Society says the forecast is prompting the move. Friday’s event will now be held at the First Baptist Church in...
columbusfreepress.com
“Cheshire, Ohio” Virtual Screening and “question-and-answer” with Director Eve Morgenstern
“A gun-toting 83-year-old woman refuses to sell her house to the power plant next door. But despite her refusal, the plant has moved ahead with their 20-million-dollar deal to buy out most of Cheshire and bulldoze all the homes. What happened in this Ohio River town overrun by one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the world? A story of money, power, and the increasingly difficult choices we face surrounding coal and the environment, ‘Cheshire, Ohio’ makes us think twice about home.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP and our family of stations will be unavailable to over-the-air customers only Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. This is due to electrical work being done at the transmitter site.
WTAP
Competency hearing granted for man accused of first-degree murder
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man accused of first-degree murder has a competency hearing on Thursday. The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office says the motion to psychologically evaluate Eric Mullins was granted. Mullins is accused of killing Lisa Rogers in November 2021. She was found dead in a home on...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening August 4th-7th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed -Sun...
WTAP
Local first responders celebrate ‘National Night Out’
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in three years, local first responders got to celebrate ‘National Night Out.’. First responders in Parkersburg and Lubeck took Tuesday night to mingle with the community they serve every day. Parkersburg Police Chief, Matthew Board, says this is something they look...
WTAP
Williamstown gets ready to celebrate their 18th Relay for Life
The Williamstown Relay for Life is coming back for its 18th year. This is its second year back since COVID. The event will be at Thomlinson Park from 6pm - 10:30pm Friday August 5th. Elaine Bender, the chair of Williamstown’s Relay for Life, said it’s been hard to get volunteers...
WTAP
Fort Frye wins 2022 Washington County golf championship
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Cadets are the champions of the Washington County golf championship at Lakeside Golf Course in Beverly. The Cadets as a team shot a combined score of 290, which was 23 shots lower than the runner-ups from Marietta High School. Fort Frye also had...
WTAP
Man wanted for escaping from home confinement
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that Anthony Lamont Benson of Parkersburg absconded from home confinement on August 4, 2022. Anthony was ordered into home confinement for bond supervision by Judge J.D. Beane of Wood County. There is now a warrant on file for escape...
meigsindypress.com
July 2022 Meigs Grand Jury Returns Indictments
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on July 13, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned twenty-two indictments. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. Christopher Caldwell, 40, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, was indicted for...
Comments / 0