Nine Contestants Entered in Nationals Queen’s Contest
The Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Contest is slated for Tuesday, August 9 at 7 p.m. at Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds. Nine young ladies have registered for the event, says Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Coordinator Christi Woodruff. The event turns 48 years old this year and Woodruff has...
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust
A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
Fireworks to light up Iowa Speedway during weeklong convention
NEWTON, Iowa – Sparks will be flying at the Iowa Speedway, but not with racecars. Pyrotechnics Guild International is holding its convention at the racetrack. More than 1200 fireworks enthusiasts are in Newton this week to show off their skills, learn from others in the industry, and teach the next generation. “Watching a 10-year-old build their […]
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Iowa teen leads officers on 150 MPH chase, crashes in Pella
The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning.
Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic in Iowa
Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m.
DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured
DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
DMPD: Couple had kids in car during police chase that ended with PIT maneuver
DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride. The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda […]
Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
Iowa’s Most Prestigious Culinary Attraction Doesn’t Actually Serve Food
If you aren't familiar with the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, allow me to bring you up to speed on this important Iowa attraction. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a museum located in our capital, Des Moines, that is designed to recognize some of the amazing achievements in agriculture and fighting hunger. Very fitting it be in Iowa, right? The building is the former Des Moines Library.
Ames energy customers asked to conserve during heat wave
AMES, IOWA — The City of Ames says it is anticipating near record-breaking energy use in the next few days as a heat wave settles into the state. Ames Electric Services is issuing a ‘peak alert’ for Tuesday, August 1st and asking customers to cut their energy use in the afternoon to save money and […]
Your guide to the 2022 Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just over a week away. Whether you’re making the trip to see the Butter Cow, watch a concert or just try the food, here’s the information you need to make your trip a success. When and where is the fair?. The 2022...
Fundraisers set up for burn victims in Iowa hot-air-balloon crash
The target of the fundraisers are to help pay for victims' medical costs.
Ask Axios: Why are eagles dropping fish at Principal Park?
Question: My husband has been to two noon games (at Principal Park) this year and both had a fish fall onto the field after being dropped by an eagle. How many fish fall on the field in a year? — Sara Thies, DSMState of play: The park, which is home to the Iowa Cubs, is located at the confluence of the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers and serves as the home base for lots of eagles.Michael Gartner tells Axios that he's unaware of any eagle-fish drops in the more than 20 years that he owned the team before selling it last year. Yes, but: Sam Bernabe, the Iowa Cubs' general manager, says it happened at least once this season.A player initially thought a spectator had thrown the fish at him over the centerfield wall, Bernabe said.💬 Our thought bubble: The eagle just wants to play. Recruit that bird.What we're watching: The Iowa Cubs play Tuesday-Sunday home games for the next two weeks.Take your glove. You make catch a ball or you may catch a fish.
Knoxville City Council Approves Speed Limit Change
The Knoxville City Council met in regular session Monday night. The Council held a hearing and approved the sale of a property. They held a hearing on a rezoning request for 1514 and 1610 E Marion Street and approved it. They approved pay for Reserve Officers with a budget up to $10,000.
One dead after car crashes into house in Wapello County
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A car crashed into a home in Ottumwa on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, law enforcement responded to a report of a car that crashed into a person’s house at around 9:54 a.m. in the 600 block of East […]
Iowa's medical marijuana program enters a new era
Just two years ago, Medpharm Iowa said it was struggling to sustain its operations, due to low patient demand under the state's restrictive medical cannabidiol program.But after the state expanded its medical marijuana program in 2020, the company has undergone major expansions this year — changing its branding to the trendier Bud & Mary's — and plans to invest $10 million into its local growing facility.Why it matters: The expansion and branding shift for Bud & Mary's signals a new, more casual era to access the state's medical marijuana program.Where MedPharm said it struggled to survive under the state's previous...
One dead after crash on Hubbell Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Hubbell Avenue between East 42nd and East 44th streets. Des Moines police say the crash happened at approximately 6:37 p.m. when two vehicles crashed. A total of five people were transported to local hospitals. Police have...
