Nick Senzel records one hit against Baltimore

Cincinnati centerfielder Nick Senzel recorded one hit in the Reds’ 3-2 victory over Baltimore Sunday at Great American Ball Park.

Senzel went 1-for-3 and has a two-game hitting streak. The former Vol has recorded six hits in his last nine games.

Senzel has recorded a .251 batting average in 2022, totaling 61 hits, 34 runs, three home runs, 18 RBIs, eight doubles and five stolen bases.

He was the No. 2 overall pick by the Reds in the 2016 MLB draft. The former Vol made his MLB debut in 2019.

Senzel played for Tennessee from 2014-16 and was an All-America standout for the Vols.

During his junior year and final season with the Vols, he led the SEC with 25 doubles.