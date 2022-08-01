ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport, Kyle Booker win Appalachian League West division championship

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BEVO_0h0dicJo00

Tennessee outfielder Kyle Booker has helped the Kingsport Axmen (34-21) to a Appalachian League West division championship.

Booker has appeared in 24 games for Kingsport and has recorded a .317 batting average, totaling one home run, 19 RBIs, five doubles, one triple and seven stolen bases.

Booker went 0-for-3 Sunday in the Axmen’s 4-1 loss to the Greeneville Flyboys.

As a sophomore for the Vols in 2022, he appeared in 29 games and made six starts.

Booker recorded a .222 batting average totaling 10 hits, 12 runs, three doubles and one home run last season.

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Higgins to be named next Science Hill boys basketball coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 Sports has learned that Jon Higgins will be named the next Science Hill boys basketball coach. The announcement is expected to happen Friday. Higgins is a former Tennessee Vol who has been coaching at Farragut High School since 2017. Last month, Ken Cutlip stepped down as head […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bledsoe comfortable in starting QB role for Blue Devils

GATE CITY — Gate City is looking for quarterback Luke Bledsoe to give them the option to open up the offense. Bledsoe, a 5-11, 175-pound junior, is quite the athlete. He’s listed as a dual threat at quarterback and a member of the 2022 Times News Southwest Virginia baseball team.
GATE CITY, VA
seminoletribune.org

Hard Rock opens Virginia’s first casino

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is expected to be completed within the next two years at the site of a former mall in Southwest Virginia. For now, guests can try their luck and skill in a temporary casino on the site. The temporary casino, known as Bristol Casino –...
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
City
Greeneville, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
State
Tennessee State
WJHL

‘Consequential race’ — Young Republicans break precedent, endorse Malone in county commission contest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Young Republicans (YR) have taken the unusual step of making a local-level election endorsement with their support of 8th District County Commission candidate Freddie Malone. Malone, an incumbent Republican, faces independent Scott Holly in the Aug. 4 election that will decide one of 15 seats on the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
cardinalnews.org

How casinos will put Bristol and Danville on the music map

This year — in fact, this week — marks the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Sessions, when record producer Ralph Peer spent 12 days on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Co. on State Street, recording 76 songs by 19 different performers. These sessions...
WJHL

Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#Appalachian League West#The Greeneville Flyboys#Vols
993thex.com

Washington County Tennessee Mayor Considers Libel Lawsuit Against Opponent

Washington County Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy, who is running for re-election in Thursday’s County Mayoral race is considering filing a lawsuit against his challenger James Reeves. Mayor Grandy denies an accusation from Reeves who says Grandy supports beer sales at the Appalachian Fair. Grandy says in a release he has nothing to do with beer permits or applications. Grandy says he has never been involved in trying to bring alcohol sales to the Appy Fairgrounds and would have never offered his support for it. Mayor Grandy ends the statement by saying Reeves is making it up to deceive evangelical Christians into voting for Reeves. Grandy is considering a libel lawsuit in consultation with his attorney.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Hampton

HAMPTON — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a 10 p.m. collision between a Honda motorcycle and a Subaru car driven by Amy Hughes, Greenville, South Carolina, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19E and 1st Ave. According to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist...
HAMPTON, TN
993thex.com

Proposed, New School In Jonesborough Gets Name

The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River

Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
supertalk929.com

Beer garden yanked from consideration for Appalachian Fair

A local brewery had considered operating a beer garden at this month’s Appalachian Fair in Gray but has since pulled the idea from the county Beer Board docket. Fair officials confirmed that the beer garden concept was approved on a one-year trial basis earlier this year following input from the owners of Tennessee Hills Distillery based in Jonesborough.
WJHL

New to Town: Spring Street Sandwich Company in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Delicious sandwiches, a modern atmosphere, and soon craft cocktails and beer on tap, are just a few of the offerings of the new Spring Street Sandwich Company in downtown Johnson City. “We have so many good sandwiches,” said Spring Street Sandwich Co. General Manager, Ashton Kyker. “We make a lot […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist killed after Carter County crash

Editor’s Note: The Tennessee Highway Patrol provided News Channel 11 with an updated crash report that corrected previously supplied information. This story has been updated to reflect that. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carter County Tuesday. According to a crash report […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County 22-year-old

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Sullivan County 22-year-old Tuesday. Keesha Tipton was last seen leaving her home in Blountville on foot. She was reportedly wearing jean shorts, white shoes and glasses. At this time, officials do not...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy