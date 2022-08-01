Kingsport, Kyle Booker win Appalachian League West division championship

Tennessee outfielder Kyle Booker has helped the Kingsport Axmen (34-21) to a Appalachian League West division championship.

Booker has appeared in 24 games for Kingsport and has recorded a .317 batting average, totaling one home run, 19 RBIs, five doubles, one triple and seven stolen bases.

Booker went 0-for-3 Sunday in the Axmen’s 4-1 loss to the Greeneville Flyboys.

As a sophomore for the Vols in 2022, he appeared in 29 games and made six starts.

Booker recorded a .222 batting average totaling 10 hits, 12 runs, three doubles and one home run last season.

