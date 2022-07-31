Many 'pro-life' activists want exceptions for life of the mother despite Idaho GOP platform

www.rexburgstandardjournal.com
Related
rexburgstandardjournal.com
From St. Anthony to Rome: Vatican-bound deacon reflects on local Catholics
Deacon Tim Segert, 32, has served the last six weeks in St. Anthony while completing an internship for the Roman Catholic Church at the Mary Immaculate parish. On Thursday, Segert departed to Rome where he will spend the next two weeks on a pilgrimage visiting St. Peter’s Basilica, St. John Lateran, St. Mary Major, St. Paul Outside the Walls and other major sites in Italy.
Comments / 0