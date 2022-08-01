ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Global Thematic Funds See Big Outflows as Growth Stocks Falter

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Buffett's investing prowess helped deliver a greater than 3,600,000% return for Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) since 1965. Overblown recessionary fears have made three diverse Warren Buffett stocks exceptional values. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Stock#Growth Stocks#Index Funds#Global Markets#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

10 Bond Funds to Buy Now

Bonds have been behaving badly. But the fixed-income market's comeuppance is a good thing for investors looking for better value and more income from their bond funds. Historically, bonds have offered shelter for portfolios when financial storms touch down on Wall Street. But bonds have not been a haven this year in the grip of surging inflation and fast-rising interest rates. Instead, fixed-income assets ranging from U.S. Treasuries to higher-yielding "junk bonds" have logged double-digit-percentage losses resembling declines suffered by more-volatile stocks.
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Stocks fall on Wall Street amid earnings, US-China tensions

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings for clues on inflation's ongoing impact. Wall Street is also closely monitoring rising tensions between the U.S. and China. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is possibly...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Are Dividend Stocks the Best Path to Income in a Bear Market?

Capital preservation is paramount for investors nearing or in retirement, so it's a focus for financial advisors as well. Large drawdowns during a bear market can affect savers' ability to retire comfortably. For some investors, portfolio declines may mean postponing retirement plans or even returning to work. Traditionally, one source...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020

Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy