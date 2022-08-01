Global Thematic Funds See Big Outflows as Growth Stocks Falter

Bonds have been behaving badly. But the fixed-income market's comeuppance is a good thing for investors looking for better value and more income from their bond funds. Historically, bonds have offered shelter for portfolios when financial storms touch down on Wall Street. But bonds have not been a haven this year in the grip of surging inflation and fast-rising interest rates. Instead, fixed-income assets ranging from U.S. Treasuries to higher-yielding "junk bonds" have logged double-digit-percentage losses resembling declines suffered by more-volatile stocks.

