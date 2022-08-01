Commitment date revealed for Texas target, four-star edge Derion Gullette

One of Texas’ top defensive targets left on the board for the 2023 cycle is four-star edge Derion Gullette.

The Longhorns have been in good standing with Gullette for quite some time now. Roughly two weeks ago, Gullette announced the top three schools left in his recruitment were Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

There was a slight cause of concern when Gullette missed Texas’ BBQ recruiting event last weekend and followed that with a trip to College Station, but there’s still optimism that Texas is in the lead.

Current Texas commit Johntay Cook II has also been active on Twitter and has hinted at good news in favor of the Longhorns coming in approximately five days.

Justin Wells of Inside Texas reported on Monday that Gullette is expected to announce his decision on Aug. 5.

This is a crucial recruitment to watch for Texas as improving its pass rush is of the utmost importance. With Colton Vasek likely committing to Oklahoma Monday, Gullette and Braylan Shelby are the two best chances for the Longhorns to bring in an elite pass rusher this cycle.

