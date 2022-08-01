Is Team Soul participating at PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022? Know what Mortal has to say

Pokemon Unite was one of the first games to make an appearance at The Pokemon Company's latest Pokemon Presents event this week, and it was confirmed there that the game would be getting a new in-game event itself to commemorate the anniversary of the MOBA. This event features a whole lot of Pikachu and will actually be running for close to an entire month to give people plenty of time to take part. It comes alongside a new Pokemon release, too, though people won't be able to play that new character in this event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO