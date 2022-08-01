Is Team Soul participating at PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022? Know what Mortal has to say

firstsportz.com
technewstoday.com
30 Best Mobile Games of All Time
Whether you’re traveling alone or waiting for your bus, it can be quite difficult to pass your time during such situations, especially if you have no one accompanying you. At such times, having some games on your smartphone can be a lifesaver. Well, whatever situation you’re stuck in, if...
Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously
It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Launch Trailer
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is available now to download and play for free on iOS and Android. Check out the launch trailer for another look at this JRPG, including enemies and more.
NME
‘Pokémon Go’ Fest 2022 Finale will make Ultra Beasts available globally
As announced during the August 2022 Pokémon Presents, four of the Ultra Beasts that have previously appeared separately at different locations around the world will be available together at the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale Event. The Ultra Beasts in question are Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa and Xurkitree, and...
Diablo Immortal hits 30 million players, estimated to have raked in over $100 million
Diablo Immortal has sparked controversy among elements of Blizzard's audience ever since it was first announced. The monetisation model sparked a brutal backlash, stopped it being released in Belgium and the Netherlands, and Blizzard had to rush out a promise that Diablo 4 won't be monetized the same way. But...
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Gets Pikachu Event and a New Pokemon
Pokemon Unite was one of the first games to make an appearance at The Pokemon Company's latest Pokemon Presents event this week, and it was confirmed there that the game would be getting a new in-game event itself to commemorate the anniversary of the MOBA. This event features a whole lot of Pikachu and will actually be running for close to an entire month to give people plenty of time to take part. It comes alongside a new Pokemon release, too, though people won't be able to play that new character in this event.
What Bonus Do Pokémaniacs Get for Pre-ordering ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet'?
If you're the type of gamer who is a completionist, then you've probably played a Pokémon title and gone nuts trying to capture every single monster there is to beef up your Pokédex. This includes "special event" monsters that could only be obtained in certain circumstances or exploiting in-game glitches, but that was back in the day. For the upcoming Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, you can get a special monster just by pre-ordering the games.
The August PC game releases and updates you should know about
Saints Row, Immortality, Gloomwood, and other new games and expansions to play in August. If PC gaming were a country, Elden Ring's release date would've been a national holiday, and the shadow cast by all that shared, early-year revelry could make a month like August 2022 look dreary. There's no one big game to turn everyone's heads in the same direction in the way Elden Ring got us all looking at Wormfaces and Fingercreepers and a naked guy who solos bosses.
Digital Trends
SD Gundam Battle Alliance is Kingdom Hearts for Gundam fans
When I went into my hour-long demo of SD Gundam Battle Alliance, I was expecting a simple action RPG starring the chibi mobile suits Gundam fans love. What I actually got is a huge Gundam series crossover that can best be described as Kingdom Hearts, but for Gundam fans — a concept that I fell in love with as soon as I got into a battle with the Barbados Gundam in a completely different timeline/universe than it belonged in.
ComicBook
Square Enix's Manga Up App Sparks Debate Over Censored Content
There is no denying how popular manga is these days. From Japan to the United States and beyond, the industry is thriving in sales. Technology has made it easier than ever to pick up titles, and of course, online libraries are popping up by the day for subscribers. In fact, Square Enix just launched its own, but the service is contending with backlash thanks to some interesting censorship.
CNET
Pokemon Go PokeStops Are Coming to Best Buy and GameStop
Pokemon Go is partnering with select retailers to turn various stores into limited-time PokeStops. Until Aug. 14, Pokemon Go players in the US can earn some extra in-game items by visiting participating GameStop and Best Buy locations. In Canada, meanwhile, PokeStops will be available at GameStop, Toys "R" Us, London Drugs, Mastermind Toys and Indigo Books.
Final Fantasy 16 – everything we know
Final Fantasy 16 – everything we know about Square Enix's much-anticipated RPG
Great moments in PC gaming: Editing rules.ini to make Red Alert guns shoot lightning
All kinds of variables were yours to alter in Red Alert's config file.
Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores
I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
NBA 2K23 teases true change for the first time on PS5 and Xbox Series X
However much you love FIFA or its tortured artist cousin eFootball, hand on heart it never looks true to the real thing. NBA 2K23 is different. Perhaps benefiting from a 5v5 format and a sport that intrinsically seems to lend itself to closer simulation, Visual Concepts' all-conquering, VC-hoovering series doesn't just look like you've accidentally switched to an NBA League Pass stream. It looks as if it plays like the real thing too, with an uncanny ebb and flow to proceedings.
FIFA・
