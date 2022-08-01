ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas fans react to five-star LB Anthony Hill's commitment to Texas A&M over the weekend

By Cami Griffin
 2 days ago
Texas fans felt their first significant recruiting whiff for the 2023 cycle on Saturday.

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill announced his commitment to Texas A&M. The final two schools in the running for the Denton native were the Aggies and Longhorns.

Hill took a visit to College Station for a recruiting event over the weekend and Jimbo Fisher’s staff was able to close the deal. The timing of the announcement shocked quite a few media members, as his recruitment appeared to be far from over.

Steve Sarkisian’s staff will likely continue pursuing Hill until the pen hits the paper in December. He is rated the No. 1 linebacker in the country for the 2023 class and the No. 2 overall player in the state, according to 247Sports composite.

Here’s a glimpse of Texas fans and media members reactions to Hill’s sudden commitment below.

