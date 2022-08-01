Phenomenal Interactive Map Available on Miller Boat Line Web

putinbaydaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
This Ohio Hiking Trail Leads to Extraordinary Ruins from the 1800sTravel MavenOhio State
This Hidden Ohio Beach is One of the Best in the Entire StateTravel MavenOhio State
This Ohio Natural Wonder Attracts Visitors from Around the WorldTravel MavenOhio State
Related
The Best Ohio Campgrounds for a Secluded Getaway
By far the best part about camping is enjoying a peaceful time in nature. Whether you are looking to escape your daily routine, spend time with family, or simply spend a night under the stars, there are plenty of amazing Ohio campgrounds to explore.
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
How to help monarch butterflies -- and maybe the planet
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I adopted three cats last weekend. Fortunately for my marriage, they were not the feline variety. Rather, they were tiny monarch caterpillars, affectionately referred to as “cats” by butterfly buffs. These cats came from our neighbor Kim, who belongs to the Monarch Maniacs of Ohio,...
Ohio’s colorful sunsets, sunrises explained
The reason for the artistic shades at the end of the day has to do with the wavelengths of the colors that comprise incoming sunlight that include all the colors of the visible spectrum, ranging from violet-indigo-blue (shortest) to yellow-orange-red (longest).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)
Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Brass In Pocket'
If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.
Deep-fried and delicious: Matt & Monica chow down on new food at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s simply not the Ohio State Fair without sampling some of the new Fair foods. This year, there are more than two dozen new options for fairgoers, ranging from sweet and savory to deep-fried and delicious. Among the new options are selections from a new vendor, Cookie Dough Monsters. The restaurant […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Scene
Joe Walsh's James Gang to Play Final Concert in Columbus with Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Breeders and Black Keys
Classic American rocker Joe Walsh and his James Gang are reuniting in Columbus for "One Last Ride" to benefit veterans — and the band is bringing along a special slate of all-Ohio guests. The concert, VetsAid 2022, will take place at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13. Tickets go on...
richlandsource.com
Shelby among 3 Ohio markets targeted by Omni Fiber
SHELBY -- Omni Fiber, a new Fiber-to-the-Premises provider committed to bringing a new choice in internet service to underserved markets in the Midwest, has announced three initial markets to be served in Ohio; Shelby, Clyde and Dover. "Omni Fiber is committed to serving the residents of small- and mid-size towns...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio to celebrate her Imagination Library program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dolly Parton is coming to Ohio next week. The country music legend will be in Ohio as part of her Imagination Library program. The program has its own branch in Ohio, which was founded with the help of Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and quickly became a statewide program.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Heat Advisory issued for much of Ohio
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the Buckeye State. According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, heat indexes are forecasted to rise above 100 degrees. The advisory, NWS says, remains in effect until Wednesday evening. Area residents should take necessary precautions to...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 1, 2022
After a pleasant weekend, our weather pattern becomes a little more unsettled this week. Today we see scattered showers developing over the state for midday and afternoon. This moisture likely lingers into this evening in some spots, and when all is said and done we end up with a few hundredths to .7″ of rain with coverage at about 60% of Ohio.
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert Day: Watching for strong to severe storms
Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68. Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. Round one of the storms is...
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
myfox28columbus.com
WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
Intel in Ohio: How schools are preparing for changes
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — From kindergarten to college, schools in central Ohio can expect a big boost in funding, technology, and enrollment thanks to Intel. The tech giant is building a massive semiconductor chip factory in New Albany, promising to bring thousands of high-tech jobs. When Intel announced the project in January, company executives […]
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
Comments / 0