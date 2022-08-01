“I’m here and I’m a National” Furious Juan Soto backlashing his uninterrupted trade inquiries

firstsportz.com
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
Breaking: Nationals Have Agreed To Juan Soto Trade
The Juan Soto saga is officially over. Moments ago, the Washington Nationals traded the All-Star slugger to the San Diego Padres. For the past few days, the Padres have been considered the favorites to land Soto. After figuring out the right trade package, they managed to acquire the superstar outfielder.
Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest
The Juan Soto trade rumors continue to rumble on as the 2022 MLB trade deadline draws near. Everyone is wondering whether the Washington Nationals will actually trade Soto. And if they do, where will the star outfielder land? The three teams left standing in the Soto sweepstakes are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, […] The post Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
All-Star Juan Soto on joining Padres: 'I wish good luck to the other pitchers'
To say All-Star outfielder Juan Soto is happy to be joining the San Diego Padres might be an understatement. The Padres formerly introduced Soto and first baseman Josh Bell on Wednesday, just over 24 hours after acquiring the duo from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Padres trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell
According to multiple media reports, the Padres have traded for Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Nationals. The deal has not been made official yet, and there are many moving parts in terms of players involved.
Juan Soto has message for opposing pitchers: 'Good luck'
Juan Soto and Josh Bell spoke with the San Diego media on Wednesday after being introduced as the newly acquired members of the Padres. During the press conference, Soto was asked to share his thoughts on being part of a stacked lineup that includes Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in addition to him and Bell.
Juan Soto will buy Nick Martinez 'something' to wear No. 22 with Padres
Juan Soto’s first order of business with the San Diego Padres was securing jersey No. 22. Padres reliever Nick Martinez wore the number prior to the acquisition of Soto. So, Soto started negotiations with him shortly after word broke he got traded to San Diego. Before the 23-year old...
Report: 1 AL team made major Juan Soto offer
The San Diego Padres clearly were not the only team to aggressively pursue Juan Soto. In fact, one American League team made their own fairly significant offer early in the process. The Seattle Mariners made a strong offer for Soto when the Washington Nationals initially made the outfielder available, according...
Juan Soto Promises to Bring 'Good Vibes,' Winning to Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come.
Jesse Agler Instant Reaction To Juan Soto Reports
Ben & Woods head down to Petco Park to get Jesse Agler’s instant reaction to the reports just minutes earlier that the Padres have traded for Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals! Listen here!
‘I’m still breathless by the Soto trade’: Rival GMs lose their minds over Nationals-Padres Juan Soto blockbuster
The MLB Trade Deadline has now come and gone, but it didn’t conclude without some big moves. The most notable of the bunch was Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto heading to the San Diego Padres alongside Josh Bell in exchange for a bevy of top prospects who profile to be future All-Stars. Rival GMs truly […] The post ‘I’m still breathless by the Soto trade’: Rival GMs lose their minds over Nationals-Padres Juan Soto blockbuster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
