www.myneworleans.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
myneworleans.com
The Historic New Orleans Collection Announces 2022 Food Forum
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Historic New Orleans Collections’ 2021-2022 Food Forum, organized with acclaimed food historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris, is being presented in four quarterly events that celebrate the “culinary seasons” of South Louisiana. The events began in fall 2021 with a presentation on New Orleans street food, followed by explorations on king cake and bánh chung in the winter and then festival fare in spring. THNOC’s Food Forum concludes its celebration of the seasons with a presentation on chilled beverages August 14 at Carmo. The event will feature a special themed dinner and optional beverage pairing.
myneworleans.com
COOLinary at The Roosevelt New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, will be a participant in this year’s “culinary extravaganza,” COOLinary New Orleans. During the month of August, The Roosevelt New Orleans will offer a three-course dinner special in its renowned Fountain Lounge every Tuesday through Thursday for only $45, not including beverage, tax or gratuity.
myneworleans.com
The Best of Magazines, TV Shows and New Books
I have been a dining columnist for St. Charles Avenue magazine since 2014. August 2022 brings a fresh look and new content for the 26-year-old magazine. I was honored when Andy Meyer, the magazine’s new editor of several months, asked me to tackle the 20-page feature that would re-launch Avenue. I put my life on hold and lived the subject of contemporary cocktail culture In New Orleans. I explored the city’s contemporary cocktail bars, interviewed legendary skills hosts, and got to know Neil Bodenheimer, the man behind Cure, Peychaud’s, and Cane and Table and author of the soon-to-be-released “Cure: New Orleans Drinks & How Mix ‘Em” (to be released October 25).
myneworleans.com
Commander’s Palace Announces Return of Chef Meg & Company Dinner Series
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – For the second year, the Commander’s Palace family brings everyone together with Chef Meg & Company: A Commander’s Palace Dinner Series, kicking off on Tuesday, August 23. There’s nothing that the Commander’s Palace team – and their Executive Chef Meg Bickford – loves more than a fantastic dinner party. This summer, they are mixing up great friends, amazing cuisine, and plenty of drinks – the perfect recipe for a truly memorable evening. Each dinner will raise funds for Café Reconcile, a nonprofit daytime restaurant serving Southern staples cooked by at-risk youth receiving important on-the-job training.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myneworleans.com
Lighthouse Louisiana to Host Annual Soiree de Lumiere
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lighthouse Louisiana will host its annual fundraising event entitled Soiree de Lumiere on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Arnaud’s Restaurant in the French Quarter. One of the city’s most distinguished dining experiences will be a seated, five course dinner to celebrate the work of...
styleblueprint.com
A Grand New Orleans Wedding You NEED to See
On May 21, 2022, The Big Easy played host to the magnificent union of Ridley Wills and Grayson Mann. Church bells and whispered prayers for no rain floated up to the spring skies over New Orleans as 300 guests filled the pews of Christ Church Cathedral. And as they left, a choir of Gospel singers lined the cathedral steps, keeping the matrimonial spirit alive.
myneworleans.com
WYES Announces New Leah Chase Cooking Series Spring 2023
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WYES will celebrate Leah Chase, “The Queen of Creole Cuisine,” in a new cooking series featuring the legendary chef’s family. THE DOOKY CHASE KITCHEN: LEAH’S LEGACY series began shooting this summer on location in the Dooky Chase kitchen with Leah’s grandson, Edgar “Dook” Chase IV, who now oversees the restaurant’s kitchen; her niece Cleo Robinson, who joined Leah in the kitchen in 1980; and the restaurant’s newest chef, Leah’s great-granddaughter Zoe Chase. Paired with some of the menus are specialty cocktails crafted by Leah’s granddaughter Eve Haydel, who has updated drink recipes from the restaurant’s earlier days.
NOLA.com
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day
Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
myneworleans.com
The Big Easy Is So Difficult Right Now
Most days, I find it impossible to contemplate leaving New Orleans ever again. I spent a decade in the Midwest, where every winter, my head would sweat under my wool hat and then my sweaty hair would freeze and my ears felt like if you touched them they might snap off. Where you couldn’t get a Bloody Mary at breakfast and they looked at you all judgey if you even tried. Where I told what I thought were funny stories about my dysfunctional family only to be met with blank stares and basically every time I opened my mouth I was saying or doing something that turned out to be inappropriate.
myneworleans.com
New Orleans Jazz Museum Announces Annual Improvisations Gala
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz Museum will host the 5th annual Improvisations Gala throughout the historic complex at 400 Esplanade Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 to 11 p.m. preceded by a Patron Party from 7-8 p.m. Tickets are now available at ImprovisationsGala2022.eventbrite.com, with...
NOLA.com
After Lakeview restaurant Elle-J’s closes, owners of Velvet Cactus, Wrong Iron step in
The Lakeview Italian restaurant Elle-J’s has served its last supper, and permanently closed after service on July 29. However, the wheels are already turning on a plan for a new restaurant to take its place. The owners of the nearby restaurant Velvet Cactus and the Mid-City bar Wrong Iron...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myneworleans.com
Home Builders Association of GNO to Host Annual Kick-A$$ Cookoff Fundraiser
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Teams from within the nearly 1,000-member Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) will prepare and enter a variety of dishes for this fun, family-friendly event. Ticketed guests will be able to sample everything from family recipes to NOLA favorites, while enjoying beer, sodas, and an exciting live auction.
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks.
myneworleans.com
NOBA Offers Tuition-Free Youth Dance Classes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Bonus for laying off the po-boys? That's just sad.
I am an avid New Orleans sports fan raised on Buddy and Hap. I am also a retired commissioned medical sales rep. So, I do believe in getting paid for performance. I can’t remember getting paid a bonus for doing the routine things that were expected as part of my job: wearing a coat and tie, maintaining a good appearance, doing business reports, etc. Obviously, performance is the primary expectation.
fox8live.com
New hurricane forecast lowers numbers for the season
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new update from Dr. Phil Klotzbach with Colorado State University has lowered the number of named storms expected this hurricane season. The latest outlook calls for 18 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major storms. This is down from the preseason outlook of 20, 10 and 5.
wgno.com
Veterans Blvd. lane closure to last most of August
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A lane closure on Veterans Memorial Highway will go into effect on Thursday, August 4. The closure is expected to be completed by the last week of August, weather permitting. On Veterans Blvd., one westbound lane will be closed between Clearview Parkway and Harvard Avenue....
Comments / 0