DK Metcalf admits he bluffed Seahawks in contract talks: 'I wasn’t leaving'

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Seahawks had one last major order of business to attend to off the field before the 2022 season began. On Thursday, the team checked that item off their list, signing wide receiver DK Metcalf to a three-year contract extension.

Metcalf’s $72 million deal makes him one of the top-10 highest paid receivers in the NFL and also sets him up to cash in again while he’s still relatively young. Seattle got a good price for an exceptional talent at a critical position, making it a fair deal all around.

No negotiation is ever a guarantee, but coming to an agreement always made sense for both sides.

During his press conference to announce the signing, Metcalf admitted that he “bluffed” general manager John Schneider during the contract talks but he always wanted to stay, per the Associated Press.

“I was going to be here, as much as I bluffed to (GM) John (Schneider),” Metcalf said with a chuckle. “I wasn’t leaving, just to let you all know. I wanted to be here. I wanted to play here and I’m glad that we got something done.”

Metcalf is just 24 years old and hasn’t reached his peak yet. Since he was drafted he has improved a great deal as a route runner among the other finer points of playing his position. He always had exceptional athleticism and soft hands, giving him as high of a ceiling as any pro wide receiver.

These days Metcalf’s only blunders are of the yellow-flag variety. Last season he was penalized several times for beefing with opposing cornerbacks who were generally having a hell of a time trying to cover him. Coach Pete Carroll has taken time to talk through these outbursts with Metcalf, who himself has admitted he needs to grow up.

If Metcalf outgrows this flaw in his game there may be no limit to how high his ceiling is at his best.

IN THIS ARTICLE
