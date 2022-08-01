Colorado Man Wins Free Subway For Life After Getting Huge Tattoo

kool1079.com
Check out Colorado’s Fun and Educational Dinosaur Ridge
Colorado has many attractions that are fun for the whole family or educational, but a very unique place exists right down the road from the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheater that is both. That place is called Dinosaur Ridge. Location of Colorado's Dinosaur Ridge. Dinosaur Ridge is located at 17681 W...
By Popular Demand: Here are the Tattoos Everyone in Colorado Gets
The most popular tattoos in Colorado and across the U.S. have been revealed. Using search data from Google, Singulart, an online art gallery, has composed a list of the most popular tattoos in each state of America. Picking A Tattoo That Fits You. One of the most difficult aspects of...
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. 26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified...
A Sweet Celebrity Favorite Is Rumored to Be Opening in Colorado
If you've ever dreamed of devouring a sundae with 20 scoops of ice cream or chowing down on a burger made of 24k gold then that dream may become a reality in Colorado. Rumor has it that Lone Tree’s Park Meadows Mall is expecting to welcome Sugar Factory American Brasserie soon. The eatery and confectionary shop are listed on Park Meadow's coming soon page.
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Pikes Peak
Have you been to the top of Colorado's most visited 14er mountain? There are several options to get to the top of Pikes Peak. Visitors can hike up on foot, drive to the top, or take the train to the summit. Below we will show off some incredible photos of...
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6th
On Saturday, a well-known ice cream brand is scheduled to debut its first scoop shop location in Colorado. If you're an ice cream lover in Colorado, you may want to check out the new Van Leeuwen Ice Cream scoop shop in Boulder when it opens later this week.
This Dangerous Colorado Mountain Peak Should Not Be Your First 14er
Climbing 14ers is a popular Colorado pastime, but Capitol Peak is not a climb for beginners. Capitol Peak is considered one of the most difficult 14ers in Colorado as well as one of the most dangerous. According to Out There Colorado, Capitol Peak is the third deadliest 14ers in the state behind Longs Peak and Maroon Bells. In 2017, five climbers died on the Capitol Peak climb within a six-week span.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
Spooky Fun: WitchFest 2022 Is Coming to Colorado
If you love chilly nights, black cats, and all things spooky then this magical event happening in Colorado is for you. According to a press release from Moon Temple Mystery School, WitchFest 2022 is coming soon, so grab your brooms and let's fly!. When + Where is WitchFest 2022?. WitchFest...
963kklz.com
Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
The Story of Colorado’s Sacred Yin Yang Platform On the Rim Trail
There is something special about the Yin Yang platform on western Colorado's Rim Trail. The platform is located on Snowmass Village's Rim Trail South with majestic views of the surrounding mountains, Mt. Daly, and a big chunk of the Snowmass Ski Area. It really is an amazing view. People come here to Spiral Point to rest, relax, reflect, meditate -- and take amazing photos.
Recently Uncovered Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado Wildlife
Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant, while a newsman at heart, occasionally captured images of Western Colorado wildlife. Here are a few recently discovered images from the Grand Junction area. The images below would have been captured in Western Colorado between the 1940s and 1970s. They've lingered unseen in a...
Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado
Did you know that living in Grand Junction actually puts you closer to more of Colorado's beautiful places than just about any place else? Today we're looking at 12 beautiful places on Colorado's Western Slope that really are must-see destinations. Grand Junction is under 200 miles from almost every one...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
This Is Colorado's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Raising Cane’s Continues to Eye Fort Collins Locations
Raising Cane’s confirmed with What Now Denver that it will continue its search for a Fort Collins location
Recent Flooding Caused Headaches for Many Colorado Drivers
Recently, parts of Colorado have been bombarded by bad weather, and consequently, mother nature has made it difficult for many. This is the time of year in Colorado in which motorists and really all residents need to be mindful of flash flooding. You may have heard of the numerous instances of flash flooding that have impacted Coloradans in the past week or so.
