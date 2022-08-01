Women shaking up hot tub industry with bold moves, inspiring stories

It has been an exceptional year, but 69% of the winter barley crop in England, Wales and Scotland was harvested by 19 July. By then in the south and east farmers were already well on with the wheat crop too. One problem was that overnight temperatures were so high that to avoid the risk of fire and damage to the crop, the grain had to be cooled before it could be put in grain stores. This is the earliest recorded harvest of recent times – the previous record was set in 2006.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 MINUTES AGO