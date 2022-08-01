ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nichelle Nichols, Groundbreaking ‘Star Trek’ Star, Has Died At 89

By Scripps National Desk
 3 days ago
Trailblazing actress Nichelle Nichols has died.

Her son, Kyle Johnson, announced news of her death on her Instagram account, saying she died from natural causes.

Nichols played Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series.” At the time, she was one of the first African American women to play a major role in a television series.

“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all,” her son wrote.

Many of her “Star Trek” colleagues shared their condolences on social media, including William Shatner, who wrote, “She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both her in the US & throughout the world.”

In his initial tweet, George Takei wrote “my heart is heavy.” He later shared a photo of the two of them with their hands in the show’s Vulcan hand greeting.

Nichols’ acting career spanned decades. She is listed in credits from the 1960s to 2021, and some films are still in pre-production, IMBD reports.

Nichols was 89 years old. Services will be for family members and close friends, her son said.

By Scripps National.

