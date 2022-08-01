ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short Interest Sector Focus: Industrials Sector

By Christopher Sappo
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

#Finance Stocks#Short Interest#Stock#Industrials#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Highest Short Interest#The Industrials Sector#Xometry Inc#Digital Ally Inc#Agrify Corporation#Plug Power Inc Plug#Fuelcell Energy#Fluor Corp Flr#Ati Inc#Benzinga Insights#Tidal Markets Llc
Benzinga

Coinbase, MercadoLibre And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Thursday

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday following the release of weekly jobless claims data. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. ChemoCentryx, Inc. CCXI surged 109.2% to settle at $50.43 on Thursday after the company, and Amgen, announced an agreement under which Amgen will acquire the company for $52 per share in cash.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 4, 2022

Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 12.26% at $10.44. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 9.49% at $0.23. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.87% at $4.03. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.24% at $1.91. LOSERS:. RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 6.18% at $0.45. 4Front Ventures FFNTF...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba

Salesforce, Inc CRM consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2

Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary Dumps Coinbase, Robinhood Shares, Calling Them 'Toxic Waste': Here's Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says The Duo Is Dead Money

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary sent Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD to the chopping block on Wednesday. What Happened: The O'Shares ETF's chair said he sold Coinbase shares for a significant loss in what he called a "brutal trade" Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Digi International: Q3 Earnings Insights

Digi International DGII reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Digi International beat estimated earnings by 21.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $24.44 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

U.N. food price index falls again in July

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index declined again in July, edging further away from all-time highs hit in March. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June.
AGRICULTURE

