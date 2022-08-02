ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno killer to serve two life sentences after second murder arrest

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncJ3Z_0h0dTtBI00

A murderer with a history of violence got rejected when he asked a Fresno County judge for a break.

Philip Ozuna was the glue that kept his extended family together.

"My nephew, he wasn't a perfect person and he wasn't a saint, but he was dear to all of us," said Patricia Hurtado.

"I am scarred because he was the last thing I had," said Ozuna's nephew David Salazar. "He was my best friend. He was everything I wanted here still."

They came unglued in December 2021 when Abel Echartea shot and killed Ozuna, hitting him in the back as he ran away.

Echartea then disappeared for a month before police arrested him when he surfaced in Indiana.

RELATED: Gang member arrested in connection to December homicide in central Fresno

"I see you as being a coward and nothing more," Hurtado said.

A jury convicted Echartea of second degree murder with a gun.

Through his attorney, Echartea asked Judge Gary Orozco for lenience in his punishment, looking to strike a gun enhancement that adds a sentence of 25 years to life on top of the sentence for a murder.

But the judge noted Echartea fired several shots at a man in a vulnerable position and put several other people in danger at the Parks at Fig Garden apartment complex in central Fresno.

And it wasn't his first run-in with police.

"The defendant has a prior history of escalating violence," said Judge Orozco. "He was on supervision or parole at the time. He's been to prison."

In fact, Action News was there in June 2016 when Fresno police arrested Echartea for the shooting that killed Angelita Mendez in a car - and in front of her two children.

Prosecutors never filed a murder case against him in that case, though.

Six years later, Ozuna's family asked for the maximum punishment and got it.

"I cannot at this time forgive you," Hurtado said. "But in time, maybe I can. But at the moment, no. You will meet your maker and you will answer to him in time."

Echartea will now serve two life sentences - 15 to life for second degree murder and 25 to life because he used a gun.

Comments / 1

Related
Madera Tribune

Madera’s first murder case

Constable Herman Glas stands by Madera’s first jail, which held the woman accused of committing Madera’s first murder. In May of 1893, Madera County was carved out of Fresno County, and immediately the newspapers south of the San Joaquin River began a campaign of gloomy prognostications, the most serious of which was the prediction that lawlessness would reign supreme in the fledgling burg of Madera.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Diana Hernandez Killed in Hit-and-Run on Tulare Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Andres Rodriguez-Cervantes Arrested after Traffic Accident near 9th Street. The incident happened on July 24th, just before 9:00 p.m., on Tulare Avenue near 9th Street. According to reports, police responded to a hit-and-run call. When they arrived, they found Hernandez laying on the ground. Medics attempted life-saving aid on the victim, but they were unsuccessful. Officials then pronounced 56-year-old Hernandez dead at the scene, due to the extent of her injuries.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Murder#Indiana#Violent Crime
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest after party shooting in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now behind bars in Merced after police say shot another man in the back at a party, leaving the victim in critical condition. Officers say, on July 17 at 1:20 a.m. they received a call of a gunshot wound victim at a residence near the 1100 block of […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Man gets 40 years to life for 2020 murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — 33-year-old Abel Echartea of Fresno was sentenced to 40 years to life for the second-degree murder of 38-year-old Phillip Ozuna of Fresno. Along with his murder conviction, he was also found guilty of an enhancement for personal use of a firearm causing death. Echartea’s sentence...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Keep Ordering the Gang and Gun Sweeps, Chief Balderrama

Fresno is damn lucky to have Paco Balderrama as police chief. And not someone making nice with progressives who portray gang members and other violent criminals as victims of failed social systems. The Fresno Police Department is entrusted with keeping all of our community as safe as possible. The first...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 suspects arrested in connection with 13 armed robberies: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer

According to the Tulare Police Department, at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a Tulare police officer was involved in an on duty traffic collision. The officer had just started his patrol shift and was traveling southbound on J Street when he was stuck by a westbound vehicle that ran a stop sign on San Joaquin at J Street. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to broadcast that he was just involved in a traffic accident.
TULARE, CA
CBS Sacramento

59-year-old man mauled to death by dogs in central California

SELMA -- A group of dogs escaped from a home in central California and mauled a 59-year-old man who was taking a walk to death, authorities said.Selma police officers responded to a call Sunday in the area of Goldridge and Balboa streets and found a person trying to separate the dogs from the victim, the Selma Police Department said in a statement. The man was taken to a local hospital, where the man died. His name has not been released pending notification to his family, police said.The person who tried to help was bitten by one of the dogs but sustained only a minor injury, police said.Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs. Authorities did not identify the breeds of the dogs or say how many were involved in the attack. The owner of the dogs was cooperating with investigators, police said. 
SELMA, CA
SFGate

Dogs escape home, maul man to death in California city

SELMA, Calif. (AP) — A group of dogs escaped from a home in central California and mauled to death a 59-year-old man who was out on a walk, authorities said. Selma police officers responding to a call Sunday afternoon in a residential part of the city found someone trying to separate the dogs from the victim, the police department said in a statement. Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs.
SELMA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy