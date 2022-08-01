Discrimination Plays Role In Late-Life Cognitive Inequalities

www.neurologylive.com
Severe Preeclampsia During Pregnancy Linked With Late-Life Cognitive Issues, Inflammation
Inflammatory coagulation pathway activator positive extracellular vesicles were significantly increased in women with a history of severe preeclampsia compared with controls and those with milder cases. According to data presented at the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), July 31 to August 4, in San Diego, California, severe cases of...
Crenezumab Fails to Meet Primary End Points in API ADAD Colombia Trial
The monoclonal antibody that preferentially targets Aß oligomers failed to meet either of its coprimary end points—despite favorable results over the placebo group—in individuals who were unimpaired but at risk for AD. Identifying and developing effective treatments for Alzheimer disease (AD) has been an ongoing challenge for...
Using Nonamnestic Cognitive Symptoms to Predict Trajectories of Neurodegenerative Disorders: Jagan A. Pillai, MD, PhD
The neurologist at Cleveland Clinic’s Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health detailed new findings on whether initial cognitive symptoms have similar rates of functional decline across a handful of neurodegenerative disorders. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. Understanding patients’ functional decline trajectory remains an important, but challenging,...
Alnylam Reports Positive Data on Patisiran in APOLLO-B Trial of ATTR Amyloidosis With Cardiomyopathy
The Alnylam Pharmaceuticals agent, already approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in those with hATTR amyloidosis, has now shown promise as a therapeutic option for patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. A version of this story first appeared on our sister site, Practical Cardiology. Newly announced data from the phase...
Cognition and Fall Risk Improved in Alzheimer Disease Following Exercise Program
All severities of Alzheimer disease showed statistically significant benefits from the exercise program relative to controls, with more mild groups demonstrating the most improvement. Using a 10-week modified fall risk remediation group exercise program, research showed that older adults with Alzheimer disease (AD) identified as at risk of falls by...
