Montgomery ISD eyes site for elementary school No. 7 on FM 2854

Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Precinct 5 Constables looking to break identity theft caseCovering KatyCypress, TX
Spring ISD bond steering committee to present $850M bond issue to trustees Aug. 4
Members of the steering committee will present bond recommendations to the board of trustees at its Aug. 4 meeting. The board will ultimately decide whether to call for a bond election, putting the issue to voters on November ballots.(Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On Aug. 2, Spring ISD’s 2022 bond steering...
Conroe ISD board of trustees adopts new policy for library books
The policy for instructional resources has been split into two policies: one for instructional materials and one for library books. (Courtesy Pexels) Conroe ISD adopted new policies for instructional materials and library books based on new library standards from the Texas Education Agency at its Aug. 2 board of trustees meeting.
Cleveland ISD celebrates completion of Santa Fe Elementary, Santa Fe Middle School
It’s a frantic race to the finish for the construction crews wrapping up new campuses within Cleveland ISD. On Wednesday, ribbon cutting ceremonies were held for Santa Fe Elementary and Santa Fe Middle School – two of the four campuses the District is opening this school year – even while contractors installed turf, fencing and door glass. On Friday morning, Cleveland ISD will hold similar ceremonies for the new Northside Elementary and the Cleveland Ninth Grade Campus (the former Northside Elementary campus).
Spring Creek County Historical Association is looking for volunteers
The Spring Creek County Historical Association operates the Tomball Museum Center. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball Museum Center has been operating since the early 1960s under the Spring Creek County Historical Association. But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the museum center has faced financial burdens due to operations being halted, Museum Director Mary McCoy said in an interview.
Pickleball courts opening at Weekley Community Center in Cypress
The game of pickleball uses a perforated ball similar to a Wiffle ball. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle is hosting a ribbon cutting for three new outdoor pickleball courts at Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m. Attendees can enjoy refreshments and lessons provided by Katy Pickleball.
West University Place lays out facility upgrades in new plan
The city of West University Place is undertaking the largest public facilities makeover in the city’s history as spacing issues and aged infrastructure creep in. Since December, West University has held a series of public meetings to discuss its five-year facilities master plan, which involves adding, renovating, expanding and relocating key city buildings. The facilities plan is part of the city’s broader $174.26 million capital improvement plan outlining various projects, including street and road paving, and water line replacements.
Montgomery County constable position requests deferred from workshops
Montgomery County constables will have their fiscal year 2022-23 position requests deferred to later in the year following a second day of county budget workshops. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Editor's note: This story was edited on Aug. 4 to clarify that Melanie Bush was proposed to have two...
3 events to check out in the Conroe, Montgomery area this weekend, Aug. 5-7
Events include a winery tour, farmers markets and a statewide sales tax holiday. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Aug. 5-7: Texas sales tax holiday on school supplies. Round up last-minute back-to-school supplies shopping this weekend. The annual Texas sales tax holiday is when state law exempts items such as clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks under $100 from sales tax. According to previous Community Impact Newspaper reporting, qualifying Items can be purchased in stores, online, via phone or through the mail. The selected tax-free clothing and school supplies are listed on the comptroller's website. www.texastaxholiday.org.
Conroe City Council divided on pursuing changes to city charter
Conroe City Council unanimously voted July 14 to cease conversations about changing the city charter and form of government, an issue Mayor Jody Czajkoski said he plans to revisit. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council unanimously voted July 14 to cease conversations about changing the city charter and form...
Houston approves additional funds for Cottage Grove East improvements
The Capital Improvement Plan project is bound by White Oak Bayou to the north, the I-10 frontage road to the south, Shepherd Drive to the east and T. C. Jester Boulevard to the west. (Courtesy Google My Maps) During an Aug. 3 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $290,448...
Sugar Land City Council approves $1.1M Brazos River Park contract
Gadberry Construction was awarded the contract after being identified by the city’s architectural firm as the lowest responsible bidder. (courtesy city of Sugar Land) The third phase of the Brazos River Park project is moving forward after Sugar Land City Council approved a $1.1 million construction contract for the project at its Aug. 2 meeting. According to the meeting, the third and final phase of the project will include a pavilion, pedestrian crossings, concrete trails, new landscaping and irrigation.
#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student. A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student. On Tuesday, a judge...
Commissioners question Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare’s closed crisis unit as service demand rises
Executive Director Evan Roberson said challenges in paying staff competitive wages caused the unit’s closure. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) At an Aug. 3 county budget workshop, Montgomery County commissioners asked Evan Roberson, Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare executive director, on the status of the center’s closed crisis stabilization unit, or CSU. Roberson told commissioners it would require nearly $2 million per year to restaff the program—which closed in November 2021—and pay competitive salaries.
Broadband feasibility study calls for construction of $36.8M fiber network pathway throughout Fort Bend County
Survey responses from 834 participants ranked internet connectivity in many aspects within Fort Bend County as poor. This broadband feasibility study is a plan that will make the county more competitive for federal applications to grants that would help fund broadband connections throughout the area. (Courtesy Pexels) Fort Bend County’s...
Friendswood accepts $4.6M for storm mitigation from Houston-Galveston Area Council
Friendswood City Council unanimously ratified the city manager's completion of the H-GAC's Regional Mitigation Program Method of Distribution Funding Form during its meeting Aug. 1. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) Friendswood is a step closer to receiving over $4.6 million from the Houston-Galveston Area Council for storm mitigation. Friendswood City Council unanimously...
Humble ISD hosting event to distribute school supplies Aug. 4
Humble ISD is hosting a school supply distribution event from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 4 at in the parking lot of Turner Stadium, 1700 Wilson Road, Humble. (Courtesy Fotolia) Humble ISD is hosting a school supply distribution event from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 4 in the parking lot of Turner Stadium, 1700 Wilson Road, Humble.
Harris County Flood Control District director talks flood mitigation, funding at flood control forum
Executive Director Tina Petersen of the Harris County Flood Control District participated in a Q&A on Aug. 4 to discuss ongoing and future flood mitigation efforts. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Tina Petersen, executive director of the Harris County Flood Control District, provided progress updates on 2018 bond projects and answered...
St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal School brings on two new leaders
St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal School, 18300 Upper Bay Road, Houston, in June announced it was under new leadership. Andie Knight is the new head of school, and Renee Bielski is the new community engagement and enrollment director. Knight has 20 years of experience in education and is working on...
Conroe ISD preliminary 2022-23 budget shows $0.06 proposed tax decrease, salary increases
The Conroe ISD board of trustees received a preliminary 2022-23 budget that includes a decreased tax rate and increase in staff salaries. (Screenshot from YouTube) The Conroe ISD board of trustees received the preliminary 2022-23 budget, which includes salary increases and a potential tax rate decrease, at its Aug. 2 meeting. The budget and tax rate will be up for approval at the Aug. 16 regular board meeting.
Harris County commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
Commissioners approved $37.7 million worth of engineering design services for segments of the tollway system during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved six separate contracts totaling $37.7 million in service of the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s transition to all-electronic tollways, or AETs, during their Aug. 2 meeting.
