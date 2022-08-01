Montgomery ISD eyes site for elementary school No. 7 on FM 2854

It’s a frantic race to the finish for the construction crews wrapping up new campuses within Cleveland ISD. On Wednesday, ribbon cutting ceremonies were held for Santa Fe Elementary and Santa Fe Middle School – two of the four campuses the District is opening this school year – even while contractors installed turf, fencing and door glass. On Friday morning, Cleveland ISD will hold similar ceremonies for the new Northside Elementary and the Cleveland Ninth Grade Campus (the former Northside Elementary campus).

