Famous logos reimagined as Studio Ghibli characters are an absolute delight

www.creativebloq.com
Related
Nina Chanel Abney's bold new NFT art collection is the best yet
New York-based contemporary artist Nina Chanel Abney is best known for her large, vibrant, graphic paintings and she's now distilled this colourful style down into a 5,080 image NFT collection. And it's one of the best art collections you'll see this year. Seriously, Nina Chanel’s Super Cool World is so much fun.
Sony's new PlayStation VR 2 feature looks hilarious – and a little dangerous
We've predicted pretty much every year of the last decade will be the year that VR finally hits the mainstream, but it seems like it's finally happening. Not only did sales of the Oculus (sorry, Meta) Quest 2 soar last Christmas, but Sony's PlayStation VR2 (or PS VR2) headset for the PS5 is also set to drop next year. And the latter is looking pretty wild.
Activision cuts controversial Call of Duty character design after fierce backlash
New character skins pop up in Call of Duty all the time, and they're often, shall we say, interesting. From Godzilla to Snoop Dogg, we've seen plenty of familiar faces in recent months. But this latest character design is perhaps more familiar than Activision would like. An artist has complained...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
RELATED PEOPLE
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
This face optical illusion might just be the freakiest we've seen
Every time we post a new optical illusion, we think we've seen them all. From rotating horses to colour photos that are actually black-and-white, it feels like there can't possibly be anything left to bend, boggle and/or blow our minds. Well, guess what: here's another!. Doing the rounds on TikTok...
I'm horrified by this Stranger Things concept art
We love a glimpse behind the curtain of the Stranger Things design process, and recently we've been treated to some truly fascinating (horrifying) alternate character designs for Vecna. Earlier this month, we shared some concept art in the form of stills but the artist has now treated us to a series of videos that show just how terrifying Vecna could have been.
The weirdest AI art yet created using DALL·E 2
The internet was already a strange place, but it's suddenly become even stranger thanks to the explosion of weird AI art created by image generators such as DALL·E 2, MidJourney and Craiyon. From strange cartoon cross-breeds to surreal food and apocalyptic selfies, DALL·E 2 and others to varying degrees of success really do seem to be able to create any weird AI art you can describe in their prompt boxes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apparently the new Apple Watch Series 8 design isn't quite what we expected
It's been around since 2015, but the Apple Watch hasn't seen much in the way of a redesign over the past 7 years. Sure, bezels have shrunk a little here and there, but it's still the same old curved rectangle. And persistent rumours of a striking new look for 2022 may have just been shot down.
Could this poster contain a big secret about Stranger Things season 5?
If you've been on Creative Bloq at any point in the last month, you may have noticed that we're a little bit obsessed with Stranger Things – and for a good reason. The Netflix hit has turned the internet upside down with its gripping storyline, retro aesthetic and brilliant promotional campaigns. And now, fans have realised that one particular poster has so much more to it than we first imagined.
The new Black Panther poster is giving me serious chills
Back in 2018, Marvel's Black Panther took the world by storm with its gorgeous cinematography, brilliant soundtrack and gripping storytelling. Now the world is gearing up for the sequel, and fans have just been treated to a first look at the film with a poster and trailer. There has been...
The new Sims 4 update is an existential nightmare
Most of us play video games for a touch of escapism; to avoid thinking about the unstoppable marching of time that is slowly guiding us all towards an inevitable death. But a new update for The Sims 4 comes complete with a bug that's forcing gamers to confront their mortality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are NFTs art? We ask award-winning graphic designer Varvara Alay
Are NFTs art? Ever since NFTs burst onto the scene the debate has raged. They certainly are artistic and non-fungible tokens enable artists to own and earn from their art in new ways. We've seen an explosion of new styles of artwork as digital and physical media combine in new NFT projects, too.
DaVinci Resolve 18 adds mega-useful collaborative tools
Blackmagic's Resolve 18 is now out of beta, and the latest version of the pro-standard video-editing software offers a host of new and updated features. What are we so excited about? Well, there's new support for cloud-based working and some major AI-powered features including updates to its colour tools. Blackmagic’s...
Anthony Burrill launches evocative typographic archive
Graphic artist and print-maker Anthony Burrill has launched a stunning new resource for creatives – an open-source collection featuring snippets of typography found by Burrill over the years. The website archive, named XYZ, is like a totally stripped-back Pinterest, but one that's achingly well designed and deliciously immersive. XYZ...
This stunning 3D slide optical illusion just broke my brain
Another day, another optical illusion. The internet can't get enough of mind benders and/or bogglers, and new examples go wild on social media every other day. But here's one of the most impressive we've seen recently. A new 3D-printed illusion creates the effect of a ball defying gravity by sliding...
Seriously, I love the style of the new Lego Atari console more than my PS5
It's been 30 years since Atari discontinued the icon Atari 2600, a video games console originally built partly from wood to play Space Invaders. Launched in 1977 the Atari 2600 was one of the world's first home video games consoles, and now it's back… but built from Lego. For...
Is it finally time to delete Instagram?
It feels like only yesterday that #DeleteFacebook was trending in the wake of privacy scandal after privacy scandal. Now it's that other Facebook (sorry, Meta)-owned social media platform that's facing its own moment of reckoning. Yep, Instagram is in trouble. The photo-sharing app (although that very definition is the issue...
Natsiaa 2022: Indigenous artist Rarru wins first prize with hand-woven sail
A “monumental” hand-woven pandanus sail symbolising the centuries-long relationship between Yolngu of Arnhem Land and their Macassan neighbours in Indonesia, has taken out first prize in the prestigious National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art awards (Natsiaa). Margaret Rarru Garrawurra, a senior Yolngu artist from Lanarra in Arnhem...
Creative Bloq Awards 2022 nominations are open now
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & Design at Creative Bloq. Ian is the former editor of many leading magazines, including digital art focused ImagineFX and 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched the magazine X360 in 2005 and has relaunched many others. In his early career Ian wrote for music and film magazines, including Uncut, SFX, and assisted on The Idler. With over 25 years' experience in both print and online journalism, Ian has worked on many leading video game and digital art brands. With a passion for video games and art, Ian combines his loves to bring the latest news on NFTs, video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq. In his spare time he doodles in Corel Painter, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0