My favourite Wacom Graphics tablet is on sale right now

The best Logitech MX Master 2s prices in July 2022
Make a killing on the lowest MX Master 2s prices with all the best deals on the ergonomic mouse. Check Price (opens in new tab) We have recently been seeing plenty low MX Master 2s prices thanks to the more recent 3 and brand new 3s releases. But with two new iterations to choose from, is the Logitech MX Master 2s still a good option? Absolutely!
Lenovo's excellent Thinkpad X1 gets a dramatic $1,930 price cut
Want to upgrade to a fantastic 2-in-1 tablet that doubles as a sleek laptop but haven't found an affordable option yet? Luckily for you we've discovered this amazing deal over on Lenovo where its excellent Thinkpad X1 3rd gen tablet has a massive saving of $1,930.00. (opens in new tab)
Get the best iPad mini 6 prices in July 2022
Check Price (opens in new tab) Right now we're seeing some pretty low iPad mini 6 prices, even though the latest iPad is barely a year old. That's mainly thanks to retail events, such as Amazon Prime Day, and the Christmas sales, that have knocked down the price a bit. But even in the 'lull' times, we're seeing decent discounts on the diminutive tablet.
Save $429 with a Xencelabs Pen Tablet and Corel Painter 2023 bundle
Tablet maker Xencelabs, founded by ex-Wacom boffins, has one of the best deals around at the moment – get Corel Painter 2023 absolutely free when you buy any Xencelabs Pen Tablet. Considering a new copy of Corel's leading digital painting software costs $439, that's a huge saving if you're new to digital art or looking to upgrade.
Meta Quest 2 price hike just hours away – here's how to get it for less
As VR continues to gain popularity, the recent news that Meta will be raising the price of its Quest 2 headset from August comes as no surprise. The Quest 2 is currently an absolute steal at just $299/£299, but Meta is set to up the cost by $100/£100 in a matter of hours. So, if you're in the US, head over to B&H Photo (opens in new tab), or John Lewis (opens in new tab) if you're in the UK, to beat the price hike today.
This face optical illusion might just be the freakiest we've seen
Every time we post a new optical illusion, we think we've seen them all. From rotating horses to colour photos that are actually black-and-white, it feels like there can't possibly be anything left to bend, boggle and/or blow our minds. Well, guess what: here's another!. Doing the rounds on TikTok...
The Apple Watch 'Bro' could be real
The next Apple Watch has been causing a stir for a long while now with all kinds of rumours about its design, price and features like the thermal tracking circulating. But one leaker thinks he knows a little bit more about the Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch Pro is...
Cricut Maker 3 is now cheaper than ever
Cricut Maker 3 is the leading craft machine on the market, and now it's cheaper than ever with this price cut. Whether you're looking to create gifts to impress friends or launch your own craft business, owning one of these amazing devices will help. Luckily for you, John Lewis & Partners has slashed the price of Cricut's latest and greatest machine, so you can get the Cricut Maker 3 for £399 £369 (opens in new tab).
Seriously, I love the style of the new Lego Atari console more than my PS5
It's been 30 years since Atari discontinued the icon Atari 2600, a video games console originally built partly from wood to play Space Invaders. Launched in 1977 the Atari 2600 was one of the world's first home video games consoles, and now it's back… but built from Lego. For...
Sony's new PlayStation VR 2 feature looks hilarious – and a little dangerous
We've predicted pretty much every year of the last decade will be the year that VR finally hits the mainstream, but it seems like it's finally happening. Not only did sales of the Oculus (sorry, Meta) Quest 2 soar last Christmas, but Sony's PlayStation VR2 (or PS VR2) headset for the PS5 is also set to drop next year. And the latter is looking pretty wild.
Brödan Electric Standing L Desk review
If you’ve got the money to spend and you’re looking to expand your home office, or even perhaps move into a larger creative studio, the Brodan L-shaped standing desk is a great option that should stand the best of time. It’s heavy, bulky and you’ll need help constructing it, but otherwise it’s one of the most pleasing standing desks we’ve used, combining appealing design and ergonomics with little details like desktop power ports to make everyday working life a lot easier.
The new Google Play logo is more different than you might realise
When it comes to graphic design, there can be few bigger or more important jobs than redesigning one of Google's ubiquitous logos. Sure, maybe the Coke signature, McDonald's arches or Apple's Apple, but then they're unlikely to change any time soon. With over 2.8 billion Android users in the world right now, the redesign of the logo for its app store Google Play is a pretty big deal by anyone's standards.
DaVinci Resolve 18 adds mega-useful collaborative tools
Blackmagic's Resolve 18 is now out of beta, and the latest version of the pro-standard video-editing software offers a host of new and updated features. What are we so excited about? Well, there's new support for cloud-based working and some major AI-powered features including updates to its colour tools. Blackmagic’s...
Wix Logo Maker review
As far as automated logo makers go, Wix's offering works fairly well and offers a decent amount of control and customisation. No, it's not a match for hiring a professional designer to create a bespoke logo that reflects the spirit and values of your brand, but if you don't have the budget for that, this offers an affordable option that lets you fine-tune the end result.
Asus ROG Flow X16 review
Mini-LED screen tech tends to disappoint on the desktop, but Asus has nailed it in this high-performance 16-inch laptop. The screen is stellar, and once you've factored in great all-round performance, a nice feature set (including 2-in-1 tablet functionality), and surprisingly good battery life, you have one heck of a do-everything laptop, albeit at quite a price.
Brother Innovis F420 review
Whether you're a seasoned sewist or newcomer the Brother Innovis F420 is an excellent sewing machine. With 140 built-in stitches, automatic thread cutter, seven included presser feet and five styles of lettering this a sewing machine that can do a lot with no need to pay for extras. The addition of the My Custom Stitch feature also means this is a machine that can grow with you. What's the catch? It doesn't come with an extension table or Walking foot, so quilters will to spend extra.
Wait, so is this optical illusion straight or curved?
Who doesn't love a good optical illusion? Whether you're into rotating horses or topsy-turvy celebrities (both of which we've seen recently), there's something for everyone in the wacky and wonderful world of mind-benders. Today's perplexing find is all about geometric shapes and colours. At first glance, it looks as though...
You may want to wait to get a new MacBook Pro
There's one big reason that creative professionals – particularly designers, animators and video editors – are attracted to MacBook Pros: their blisteringly fast performance. Now that Apple's in the business of making its own chips, their ability to run resource-intensive software like Photoshop, After Effects and Premiere Pro is far superior to cheaper laptops. And in a profession where time is money, that means they're well worth the extra investment.
Apparently the new Apple Watch Series 8 design isn't quite what we expected
It's been around since 2015, but the Apple Watch hasn't seen much in the way of a redesign over the past 7 years. Sure, bezels have shrunk a little here and there, but it's still the same old curved rectangle. And persistent rumours of a striking new look for 2022 may have just been shot down.
Sihoo M90D chair review
The Sihoo M90D chair may not win any awards for beautiful design, but what it sets out to do in the ergonomic chair landscape, it does incredibly well. And that is to offer people on a budget a really comfortable ergonomically-minded chair. No frills, no surprises, just a comfortable seat.
