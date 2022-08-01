Highest paying jobs in Akron that require a graduate diploma

thechronicle.news
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announces small business relief program with grants up to $10,000: 'Our small businesses are the lifeblood of Akron'
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 21, 2022. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has announced a new program to provide eligible small businesses with a one-time $10,000 grant. "Our small businesses are the lifeblood of Akron," Mayor Horrigan said in a statement...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s $1M Small Business Relief Program: Iconic Peanut Shoppe among businesses that could benefit
AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s iconic Peanut Shoppe has weathered the ebb and flow of the downtown business district since the 1930s. Not much has been more challenging than the last few years, when the roughly $45 million, multi-year, Main Street Corridor Project collided head-on with the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting hardest businesses that depend on human interaction.
nypressnews.com
Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio
For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
spectrumnews1.com
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At Walmart
The story of an Ohio man is going viral on TikTok. He posted a recent life change on the social media network. A shift many platform users found drastic. Seth Goshorn made a post saying he got a new job. In the clip, Seth says, "Leaving teaching after six years to go be a manager at Walmart. And [I] make more not using my degree.". The video shows him wearing one Walmart uniform and holding up another. (source)
13abc.com
ODH: $6.89 million to address community conditions that impact health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health and its Office of Health Opportunity announced that $6.89 million will go to 26 organizations. ODH said this will help fund projects designed to address community that impact health and improve the lives of resident in Ohio Health Improvement zones. These...
Fairfax senior living facility gets a $34 million makeover, and a new name
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 46-year-old seniors living high-rise on the East Side has a new name and much, much more - like updated kitchens and bathrooms - after a mulit-year renovation with the help of millions of dollars from the federal government. National Church Residences, a Christian-based organization aimed at...
NBC Connecticut
Family Dollar Hit With $1.2 Million in OSHA Fines for Violations at 2 Ohio Stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: City Says Scooter Use Limited for Weekend
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?. That may not work for you. Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Answering HOF Village Questions
When will the Ferris wheel be up? What’s under the dome? How soon till the restaurants arrive? How does this benefit Stark County?. Pam Cook sits down with Anne Graffice with the Hall of Fame Village to answer questions about the plans taking place .
thelandcle.org
Mental health workers are hard to find as people clamor for help
Unprecedented demand and a sparse employee pipeline are adding stress to Ohio’s already strained behavioral health system. From 2013 to 2019, demand for behavioral health services rose 353% statewide, according to data from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Demand spiked again in 2021, with providers reporting a 70% hike in need for adult and youth mental health services and a 60% increase in needing addiction services.
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
cleveland19.com
72 affordable housing units coming soon to Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland is expanding affordable housing options for residents. According to a news release, 72 units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth. Also on site will be an...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?
As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?
Ohio man accused of buying $325K home, Tesla with drug money, prosecutors say
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of using proceeds obtained from selling drugs and a wire fraud scheme to buy a $325,000 home and a Tesla vehicle, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Nicholas...
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
Akron man charged with fraud, buying house and car with drug money and fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds
CLEVELAND — An Akron man was indicted on federal charges for allegedly using funds from drug sales, a wire fraud scheme and a fraudulent COVID-19 relief fund application to purchase a house and a Tesla car, the U.S. Department of Justice announced today. 40-year-old Nicholas Crawford was charged with...
clevelandclinic.org
Cleveland Clinic Names Michelle Kang Kim, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Cleveland Clinic has appointed Michelle Kang Kim, M.D., Ph.D., as chair of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition with Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute. Dr. Kim’s will start Aug. 1. She will succeed Miguel Regueiro, M.D., who has served as interim chair of the department since May 2021, following his appointment as chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute.
