Akron, OH

Highest paying jobs in Akron that require a graduate diploma

By tztzq
thechronicle.news
 2 days ago
thechronicle.news

spectrumnews1.com

Akron’s $1M Small Business Relief Program: Iconic Peanut Shoppe among businesses that could benefit

AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s iconic Peanut Shoppe has weathered the ebb and flow of the downtown business district since the 1930s. Not much has been more challenging than the last few years, when the roughly $45 million, multi-year, Main Street Corridor Project collided head-on with the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting hardest businesses that depend on human interaction.
AKRON, OH
nypressnews.com

Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio

For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps

OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
City
Akron, OH
City
Trenton, OH
Cadrene Heslop

Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At Walmart

The story of an Ohio man is going viral on TikTok. He posted a recent life change on the social media network. A shift many platform users found drastic. Seth Goshorn made a post saying he got a new job. In the clip, Seth says, "Leaving teaching after six years to go be a manager at Walmart. And [I] make more not using my degree.". The video shows him wearing one Walmart uniform and holding up another. (source)
MASSILLON, OH
13abc.com

ODH: $6.89 million to address community conditions that impact health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health and its Office of Health Opportunity announced that $6.89 million will go to 26 organizations. ODH said this will help fund projects designed to address community that impact health and improve the lives of resident in Ohio Health Improvement zones. These...
OHIO STATE
NBC Connecticut

Family Dollar Hit With $1.2 Million in OSHA Fines for Violations at 2 Ohio Stores

Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: City Says Scooter Use Limited for Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?. That may not work for you. Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Answering HOF Village Questions

When will the Ferris wheel be up? What’s under the dome? How soon till the restaurants arrive? How does this benefit Stark County?. Pam Cook sits down with Anne Graffice with the Hall of Fame Village to answer questions about the plans taking place .
STARK COUNTY, OH
thelandcle.org

Mental health workers are hard to find as people clamor for help

Unprecedented demand and a sparse employee pipeline are adding stress to Ohio’s already strained behavioral health system. From 2013 to 2019, demand for behavioral health services rose 353% statewide, according to data from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Demand spiked again in 2021, with providers reporting a 70% hike in need for adult and youth mental health services and a 60% increase in needing addiction services.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
OHIO STATE
clevelandclinic.org

Cleveland Clinic Names Michelle Kang Kim, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition

Cleveland Clinic has appointed Michelle Kang Kim, M.D., Ph.D., as chair of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition with Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute. Dr. Kim’s will start Aug. 1. She will succeed Miguel Regueiro, M.D., who has served as interim chair of the department since May 2021, following his appointment as chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute.
CLEVELAND, OH

