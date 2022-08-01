Man arrested after allegedly stabbing pet

thechronicle.news
Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Abuse Of 2 Boys
The start of school is around the corner for metro students. Oklahoma City police officials said on Wednesday with the start of school, officers would see an increase of reported child abuse cases. One case currently under investigation started last December with a metro school counselor and resulted in the...
OKCPD: Man arrested after 10-year-old boy tells of attempted kidnapping escape at ballpark
The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest in an alleged attempted kidnapping case on the city's northwest side Wednesday morning.
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in road rage shooting
Authorities are investigating after a shooting left one woman dead and a teenager injured.
Neighbors shocked after Warr Acres man dead, wife arrested
WARR ACRES, Okla. — Neighbors are shocked after a Warr Acres man was found dead and his wife was arrested. A Warr Acres man is dead and his wife is behind bars after what police call a murder over the weekend. KOCO 5 went door to door talking with...
2 Minors Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Moore
The Moore Police Department (MPD) said two minors were shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday morning. Police said officers were called to a shooting at NW 28th and Nottingham Way between Shields and Santa Fe. One minor was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound...
Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old
SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
Woman dies, 16-year-old injured during road-rage shooting in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died and a teenager was injured after shots were fired during a road-rage incident Monday evening in Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m., two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
Oklahoma man loses everything in house fire; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion
A house fire in Logan County destroyed virtually everything an Oklahoma man owns, and left firefighters reeling from heat exhaustion.
Stillwater Police Department celebrates birthday of police dog
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is celebrating the 6th birthday of their police dog, Egon. SPD posted videos of Egon on Facebook, saying that he spent the morning in training and at the playground. They also posted a link to K9s4Cops, a nonprofit that helps provide fully-trained...
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
Police release more details after victim shot in face in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.
Teenager helps get baby sister to safety after fire sparks at northwest OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A teenager helped get his baby sister to safety after a fire sparked Monday night at a northwest Oklahoma City home. At 8:55 p.m., crews responded to a fire at a single-story home in the 2600 block of Northwest 32nd Street. Firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the back porch, according to a news release.
Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
Police: Victim in wheelchair hit, killed in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair in Oklahoma City.
Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
OK County Jail death no. 12 — detainee found ‘unresponsive’ in cell
The Oklahoma Count Detention Center or Jail saw its 12th detainee death of the year Saturday night. The cause of death is not yet known. The post OK County Jail death no. 12 — detainee found ‘unresponsive’ in cell appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Inmate Dies At Oklahoma County Jail, Authorities Investigating
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has confirmed that an inmate died early Sunday morning. At around 10:02 p.m. Saturday, staff discovered detainee Robert Dale Richards unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department began doing live-saving efforts. Richards was transported to a nearby hospital where...
