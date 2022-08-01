SCAD’s new director of inclusion wants to help positively impact metro Atlanta

saportareport.com
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
CBS 46
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence
BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia. Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum. “Everything that is...
CBS 46
10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta
Worker who helped build Atlanta’s major stadiums celebrates 50 years with the same company
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — 50 Years On the Job and still going strong. Clyde Smith Jr. says he’ll never forget the first time he saw it. “Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. The old stadium where Hank Aaron hit the home runs at,” Smith said. At that moment, his...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces $3.5 million grant program to city’s small businesses and property owners
Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launch of a new $3.5 million grant program to support local small businesses in Atlanta. Through the Commercial Property Improvement Grant program (CPIG), small business owners are eligible to apply for grants of up to $50,000 for exterior and interior enhancements to their business. The CPIG program is the second […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces $3.5 million grant program to city’s small businesses and property owners appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Gala weekend to support 100 Black Men Leadership Academy
The sparkling lights of the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel will mark the way to a brighter future for some area youth as 100 Black Men of DeKalb County holds its Scholarship Gala weekend, Aug. 5 through 7. Although it will be a weekend of elegant cuisine, cocktails, jazz and other entertainment,...
atlantafi.com
Black Restaurant Week Atlanta 2022: What To Know
saportareport.com
Music Midtown cancellation spotlights state law on guns in parks
saportareport.com
Atlanta’s presidential candidate
I can think of at least two residents of Metro Atlanta that have tossed their hat into the Presidential candidate’s ring. Maybe there are more, but, has there ever been a Presidential candidate who was actually a resident of the City of Atlanta? Our friend Greg Hodges asked that question and the answer he discovered was…well, maybe. It depends on your definition of “resident.” Does it count if you’re residing in the City of Atlanta against your will? That’s the question we ponder in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
7 Super Fun Airbnb Experiences Near Atlanta That Cost Less Than $28
Atlanta is known for its rich cultural history, buzzing film and television industry, dynamic landmarks and bustling restaurant and bar scene. The Big Peach has iconic Airbnb experiences that allow you to explore all of the city's qualities. They are affordable, too, and are the perfect way to pass time...
saportareport.com
ULI Atlanta #MemberSpotlight on Quinn Green, MBA – Real Estate Advisor for CENTURY 21 Connect Realty
We spoke with Quinn about his passion for real estate and how to get the most through ULI. “A jack of all trades,” is how Quinn Green described his consultive role at CENTURY 21 Connect Realty. Working on both the commercial and residential side of the business as a generalist – with investors, small businesses, nonprofits and for tenants and landlords, as well as homebuyers and sellers – Quinn said he is fluid and goes where the business takes him. This is how he started working most recently with Quest Communities on the Westside. An existing relationship brought him on as advisor, and, acting as sort of a quarterback, he has since worked to bring in the right people to the table to help get the project done. Quinn always seems to have a lot going on at once, which may have helped lead to his progressive career in real estate.
wtvy.com
Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
MARTA holding job fair, signing bonus of $3,000
ATLANTA — MARTA is hoping to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians at their upcoming job fair. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The job fair takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7.p.m. It will be held at MARTA headquarters...
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
fox5atlanta.com
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
CBS 46
Gwinnett County’s school menu seeks to appeal to district’s global population
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Georgia’s largest school district, Gwinnett County Public Schools, begins its new school year on Wednesday, students can expect some globally inspired tweaks to the district’s cafeteria menu. A CBS46 crew stopped by the new Seckinger High School near Buford Tuesday as cafeteria workers...
saportareport.com
Arrested Development’s Speech fears ‘insane’ gun laws after Music Midtown cancellation
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta named 2nd 'buggiest' city in United States, survey finds
ATLANTA - If you've been annoyed by uninvited pests like mosquitos, ants, and other bugs, you're not alone if you live in Georgia. According to a new survey by Thumbtack, an app used by homeowners to connect to local service professionals, Atlanta is the second-buggiest city in the United States.
