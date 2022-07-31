CFD: Possible electrical fire at Rustic Village Apartments; 16 units impacted

foxchattanooga.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVCFOX
Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
WTVCFOX
Caught on camera: Cancer patient raped on sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A cancer patient was attacked and raped on a sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga last week, and the entire assault was recorded on surveillance video. Chattanooga Police say the man police arrested on Tuesday confessed to the crime after investigators showed him the video. A police affidavit...
WTVCFOX
Victim identified in Walker County shooting; Search for suspects continue
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. Deputies received a call around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Peachtree street. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Dakota Ryan Bradshaw shot and killed while...
WTVCFOX
Alton Park residents questioning the future of the South Broad District
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The broken down buildings near the Alton Park Connector will soon be put back together with the city’s development plan. And while plans for the South Broad District say local neighborhoods like Alton Park will feel the benefits, some say they're nervous about a rise in housing values making their homes too expensive to live in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
Lawsuit: Shops in Catoosa, Dade Counties claim legal right to sell products with THC
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A new lawsuit in Georgia seeks a court order declaring that a chemical related to the main intoxicating ingredient in pot is legal under state law. Owners of two shops in northwest Georgia are hoping to get a court to order a local sheriff and a drug task force to let them sell chemicals containing hemp that are now considered legal by the federal government.
WTVCFOX
Man shot, killed by deputies during undercover drug investigation in Gordon County
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man during an undercover drug investigation Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A release says this happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Brookline Circle and Dews...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga's South Broad District: Planned tax district includes Alton Park connector
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The new Lookouts stadium passed its latest challenge. That means the new development and business opportunities could soon be making their way to local businesses in Alton park. MedicareMisty owner Misty Bolt thinks the city’s new stadium is home run. “The city gave me...
WTVCFOX
BCSO: Two men charged after shooting toward Bradley County father and child
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday, July 31 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Road. When officers arrived, they found nobody until they received a call coming from a man who said he and his child had been shot at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
'Where's the money coming from?' Commissioners pass Lookout stadium plan with concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some concerns still remain about the plan to build a new Lookouts stadium as the Hamilton County Commission moves it forward on Wednesday. I think it's a good plan but I'm just concerned about the long term obligation to the citizens of the county,' said District 9 Commissioner Dr. Steven Highlander.
WTVCFOX
Calming fears with shears: Brainerd barber helps kids with special needs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's difficult to get many kids to sit still for a haircut. But for some kids with special needs, a trip to the salon can bring even more challenges. "He's not bad. he just needs a little extra love and a little extra care," said Alexus Smith.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Area Food Bank partners with Nehemiah Project to donate school supplies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Nehemiah Project recently partnered with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to meet the needs of children and their families within Chattanooga and the surrounding areas by packing backpacks full of school supplies at the Food Bank. The Nehemiah Project works with local and area churches...
WTVCFOX
Guilty plea in 2019 crash that killed Dade County HS Senior & injured others
On Tuesday, July 26, Logan Christopher Gordy entered a guilty plea to one count of homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury by vehicle. Gordy was sentenced to 10 years on probation, with 8 months to be served in the county jail. Gordy will also be required to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVCFOX
MSi Workforce Solutions announces new HQ location & Chamber Foundation partnership
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — MSi Workforce Solutions is a human resource and workforce development company that oversee a hundred million dollar transportation and logistics companies. Recently the company announced their new corporate HQ location and Chamber Foundation community partnership at the Hamilton County Small Business Development Center Incubator. MSi...
WTVCFOX
17-year-old Calhoun, Georgia pilot takes on new challenge with fly-in convention
CALHOUN, Ga. — A 17-year-old private pilot from Calhoun, Georgia took on a new challenge at a fly-in convention, the EAA Airventure Oshkosh. Instead of school sports, EAA says 17-year-old Benson Milam puts his energy into his schoolwork and flying. His mother, Darenda Milam, says he finished school junior...
WTVCFOX
Art classes help at-risk youth in Chattanooga 'paint' a bright future
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Chattanooga's recent rise in gun violence is strengthening the push to steer kids down the right path. One organization is hoping to use creativity to do just that. There's nothing wrong with the children. There's something wrong with our system," says SPLASH organizer Charlie Newton.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga's EMPACT Program kicks off third class with eight new participants
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members seeking workforce development training are finding success through Chattanooga's Google IT Certification pilot program, EMPACT, which just kicked off its third class with eight new participants. So far, 17 people in our area have graduated from the digital literacy skills program, which launched...
WTVCFOX
'We definitely need to do better than that' only 23% of Tennesseans getting COVID booster
Covid-19 booster shots are the talk of the town as Hamilton County averages 135 cases of infection per day. President Biden's administration is pushing for booster shots for those who are eligible to put a stop to this surge. Jake Standefer, Pharmacist at Access Pharmacy. says booster vaccines are the...
WTVCFOX
By the numbers: Early voting in Hamilton County down, GOP turnout slightly higher
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Early voting numbers tallied by the Hamilton County Election Commission show a decrease in turnout this year for the county's general election, compared to past years. Early voting ended over the weekend. Voters can still cast their ballots on Election Day this Thursday. Hamilton County Election...
WTVCFOX
SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Aug. 20
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop is hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20 from 10 am - 3 pm in Miller Park. The group is a nonprofit that provides year-round art workshops to Chattanooga youth at no charge. This family-friendly festival is free and will...
WTVCFOX
Democrat Adams says he'd add Republicans to cabinet if elected Hamilton County mayor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Democratic Hamilton County Mayoral candidate Matt Adams held a press conference on Tuesday just days before he faces off against Republican candidate Weston Wamp. During the press conference, Adams said he will be hiring Sabrena Smedley, his opponent's runner up in the Republican primary, to serve...
Comments / 0