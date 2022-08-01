Jackson Named Preseason Third Team All-American

ekusports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
EKU Sports
Jackson Named To 2022 Buck Buchanan Award Watch List
RICHMOND, Ky. – Stats Perform announced Thursday that EKU redshirt senior linebacker Matthew Jackson has been named to the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list. Jackson is one of 35 players on the initial list and the lone representative from the ASUN Conference. The Buck Buchanan Award is...
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky basketball recruits landed in the updated On3 rankings
With the AAU season coming to a close, and school coming back in session recruiting services are starting to adjust their rankings for the class of 2023. For the Kentucky Wildcats they are currently trying to build off the momentum they have gained over the last month and turn this class into a historic haul.
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
EKU Sports
EKU Football 2022 Fall Camp Central
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU football returns to the field to kick off fall practices on Tuesday, August 2nd. Single-game tickets for the 2022 EKU football season are now on sale through the EKU athletics ticket office. Tickets can be purchased online here or by phone at 859-622-2122. Season tickets are also available and can be purchased here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Elijah Underhill to Go from ‘West to East’
It did not take Elijah Underhill very long to select his new collegiate home. The Christian County senior announced Tuesday in a social media post that he would now be playing collegiate baseball at Eastern Kentucky University. Underhill, who had originally committed to Western Kentucky University in September 2021, de-committed...
berea.edu
Berea College’s Justin Skeens Wins Three Emmys
Berea College Director of Digital Storytelling Justin Skeens won three Emmy Awards during last week’s 58th Annual Ohio Valley Regional ceremony in Columbus, Ohio. Skeens won in all three categories for which he was nominated. Two of those Emmys were for his video titled “A Craft Story: Emerson,” which won in both the Diversity/Equity/Inclusion–Short Form or Long Form Content category and for photography in the Short Form or Long Form Content category. The video, which tells the story of a series of baby blankets designed by a Berea College student to support the College’s 5th and 6th Great Commitments, can be found at https://youtu.be/_1J51K8pBHw. The Diversity/Equity/Inclusion category is new this year, making Berea College the first to win an Emmy in this area.
wdrb.com
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
WKYT 27
Lexington native returns home to star in ‘Chicago’ musical
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company’s Chicago hits the Opera House stage this week. The Broadway musical-turned-movie is the company’s next summer stage production, but it’s also a homecoming for one of its stars. “I grew up in Lexington, and now I am back,” actress...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington
Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
WKYT 27
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky
It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andy's Frozen Custard Opening First Kentucky Location in Lexington
Frozen custard might be a staple in the Midwest, but it's making its way East!. Lexington is in for a sweet treat with Andy's Frozen Custard opening next week. The quick-service frozen custard and treat shop known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings have customers eagerly awaiting the opening on August 10th at 1200 South Broadway.
Eastern Kentucky hospitals in need of supplies
As eastern Kentucky continues to battle fallout from deadly flood waters, local organizers are racing to get supplies from Lexington to hospitals in affected counties.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
foxlexington.com
Police say Lexington murder victim never saw shooter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) The May 24 murder of a Lexington man was meant to send a message, police said. The crime scene suggested to detectives Malcolm Long never saw the shooter coming. “There was no altercation or anything like that,” said Detective Anthony Delimpo. “He was caught completely off...
WKYT 27
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
clayconews.com
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (August 2, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting in injuries.
WTVQ
One person arrested after accident with Lexington Police cruiser
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has been arrested after getting into an accident with a Lexington Police cruiser overnight. Lexington Police say it happened around 1:30 Thursday morning. A car struck an on-duty police cruiser at the intersection of South Broadway and West Vine downtown. According to investigators,...
WKYT 27
Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in Lexington Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Clearwood Court, off Larkwood Drive in the Woodhill neighborhood, just after 3 p.m. for a working structure fire. When they got there, firefighters encountered...
Comments / 0