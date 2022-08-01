Jackson Named Preseason Third Team All-American

Berea College Director of Digital Storytelling Justin Skeens won three Emmy Awards during last week’s 58th Annual Ohio Valley Regional ceremony in Columbus, Ohio. Skeens won in all three categories for which he was nominated. Two of those Emmys were for his video titled “A Craft Story: Emerson,” which won in both the Diversity/Equity/Inclusion–Short Form or Long Form Content category and for photography in the Short Form or Long Form Content category. The video, which tells the story of a series of baby blankets designed by a Berea College student to support the College’s 5th and 6th Great Commitments, can be found at https://youtu.be/_1J51K8pBHw. The Diversity/Equity/Inclusion category is new this year, making Berea College the first to win an Emmy in this area.

BEREA, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO