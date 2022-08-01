Exclusive: Nardine Marie's Colorful Wedding at a New Jersey Castle

www.brides.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Related
brides.com
A Brides Editor’s Spring Wedding on Long Island
Samantha "Sam" Netkin, assistant general manager at Brides, and Andrew Brash have a love story that transcends both time and distance. It all started back in 2006 when they met in middle school in their hometown of Great Neck, New York. From there, the two developed a fast friendship. By the time they entered their junior year of high school, they wanted to be more than friends, and the duo attended both junior and senior proms together.
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
Teresa Giudice celebrates bridal shower ahead of Luis Ruelas wedding
Bravo to the happy couple! Teresa Giudice celebrated her bridal shower with some of her “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars on Saturday ahead of her wedding to Luis Ruelas. Giudice, 50, posed for photos in front of a rose-covered wall while wearing a white strapless corset dress and white heels for the joyous occasion. The Bravolebrity also enjoyed a signature cocktail, dubbed the “Tretini,” and clinked glasses with her pals in a video shared to her Instagram Story. The castmates in attendance included Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, both of whom took to Instagram to wish the bride-to-be a lifetime of bliss. “Showers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
Harper's Bazaar
The shoe that never dates: we explore the enduring appeal of the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi
There are few fashion investments that are as relevant now as they were over two centuries ago, but Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi shoe is one such sartorial outlier. Sure, this buckle-adorned pump was officially launched in the spring of 2008, but its design was influenced by the style of one Ms Joséphine Bonaparte – wife to Napoleon and arbiter of trends.
How to Dress Like a 'Coastal Grandma'
Special correspondent Katie Sands is here, with a very special guest, to show us how to dress like a "coastal grandma." The TikTok trend has swept the nation and is inspiring people both young and old to dress in their very best preppy-beige-beach looks. Watch!
brides.com
Justin Alexander’s New "Be You” Campaign Aims to Be Inclusive of All Brides
Global bridal brand Justin Alexander doesn't want to depict the stereotypical image of what it means to be a bride. Instead, their latest “Be You” campaign enlists a diverse group of women to represent the true Justin Alexander bride. The cast of beauties includes plus-size fashion influencer Kelsey Gross and Grace Strobel—the first model with Down syndrome to be the face of an American skincare brand—among others.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale for $32 at Amazon — Shop the Style
It's back to her favorite white sneakers for Kate Middleton. We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — especially when they're comfortable everyday sneakers. Right now, they even have royally good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are currently 51% off at Amazon.
Jennifer Lawrence’s Solution for Sun Protection Is Clever—and Chic
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Debuts GOLDEN Baby Bump at "Don't Look Up" Premiere. If you don't look up, you'll miss Jennifer Lawrence's ingenious summer accessory. The Oscar winner flashed a wide smile while grabbing an iced coffee in New York City on July 31. Jennifer's outfit was the definition of chic, as she wore a black crop top tee, wide-leg denim jeans, layers of silver jewelry pieces and sandals.
Comments / 0