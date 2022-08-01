www.vogue.com
Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In
When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
Our Favorite Pieces From Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Collection
Beyoncé's Ivy Park collection with Adidas is always selling out, but fear not, because a new drop titled Ivytopia is here to tease your wallets. The drop features swimsuits, performance gear, bold jackets, shoes, and accessories that are available in both adult and kids' sizes. It's futuristic, dreamy, and described as a "journey to discover one's own nirvana." The collection features ethereal prints with crystal designs that are daring and captivating.
The Best Dresses to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
There’s still time to stock up on fall wardrobe essentials at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including dresses to get you back to school or the office and through wedding season, weekend brunches and whatever occasions are coming your way this summer and fall. The sale takes place in Nordstrom stores and online and ends July 31, and shoppers still have time to enjoy deep discounts on fall clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories for women, men and kids as well as on exclusive beauty sets, home goods, travel accessories and more.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Workout Tops and Shorts Sets for...
North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes
Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
All of Jennifer Lopez’s Parisian Honeymoon Looks Are Available to Shop at Reformation
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is the gift that keeps on giving. Over the weekend, the famous couple traveled to Paris for their honeymoon, a romantic getaway that gifted the world with another iconic photo of a very disheveled Affleck fast asleep and mouth wide open while in public. But the best takeaway from the paparazzi photos taken over the weekend are the adorable dresses that Lopez wore while gallivanting along the Seine River. The best part? They’re all still available to shop online at affordable prices. While on a family cruise on the...
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Aerie Debuts Anti-Shapewear Shapewear Collection
Click here to read the full article. Aerie is getting into the shapewear market — although there’s a twist. The innerwear and swimwear brand, which is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, is launching Smoothez by Aerie, an “anti-shapewear” shapewear collection, today. The expanded assortment arrives just weeks before Aerie launches its fall campaign, on Aug. 8, which will also add a few new ambassadors to the Aerie Real lineup, such as Selma Blair, Alexandra Daddario and Danielle Brooks. More from WWDPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July ShowAbercrombie Aims to Be a $5B Global Lifestyle Brand “This product does...
The 10 best padded sandals of the season
We first met to the puffy, padded sandals after a year of exclusively rotating between our slippers and our socks. This year, designers turned it up a notch and went bigger (and better, if you ask us). Brands like Louis Vuitton and Alexander McQueen who have introduced us to the...
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
Light and cool: the best beach dresses and accessories for summer
Fabric is key, so look for light and airy natural fabrics that dry easily. Sezane’s elegant Gizeh wrap dress, £190 (6) in silk and cotton seersucker works worn over swimwear or over a black slip for evening with some jewellery and a statement sandal. Marks & Spencer’s V-neck frill-detail midaxi slip dress, £22.50, is perfect for grabbing lunch by the pool or popping to your room – and it weighs next to nothing in your luggage. Choose bold block colours, like All Saints’ multicoloured maxi (1, below) or vivid green, as seen on Nina Urgell in Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza (left), or try a vibrant print – Brazilian brand Farm Rio’s uplifting prints (3, below) are investment purchases that will become a regular fixture in your vacation wardrobe.
Drew Barrymore just dropped her go-to travel essentials, including these classic sport sandals
Drew Barrymore is one of those celebrities that is so down-to-earth, she gives off that "instant best-friend vibe" to strangers. She has a way of making us feel like she's one of us — or at least like she knows what we're thinking. And right about now, we're thinking about planning our last vacation of the summer.
Hill House Home’s New Shoes and Jewelry Are Here to Take Your Nap Dresses to the Next Level
Now and then, when a fashion piece is really good (in every sort of way), it becomes one for the masses. Such was the case with Hill House Home’s Nap Dress. No doubt you’ve seen it, whether on your Instagram feed or IRL. Maybe you even own one or two (but let’s be honest, maybe the count is up to three). That’s the type of power this dress—and every iteration that has followed—wields.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Guide to Bold Eyeshadow and Winged Liner
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When I’m working I feel like I’m more strict and diligent with myself and my skin,” says actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who made her professional debut starring as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. “When I’m not working I tend to make excuses and say it’s okay—just use a face wipe.” But her ideal routine goes like this: For efficiency’s sake, she cleanses with two products at once (one cream gel, the other a cleansing oil), massaging the combination into her skin with a silicone cleansing scrubber. To remove lasting mascara from the night prior, she opts for Lancôme’s formula, followed by a face mist, antioxidant-rich serum, hydrating moisturizer, reparative eye cream, and Supergoop!’s glowy SPF. Then it’s onto makeup.
Shutterfly’s Latest Collection Includes Designs From TikTok Superstars
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Shutterfly has teamed up with four of 2022’s most popular TikTokers to create a collection of inspiring homeware for every style or space. Each individual collection channels the creators’ personalities and passions—and designed in partnership with Spoonflower independent artists—to easily bring unique style to your home.
Gallerist Alex Tieghi-Walker Has Filled His L.A. Home With Wild, One-of-a-Kind Objects
Alex Tieghi-Walker’s Los Angeles home is a clapboard cabinet of curiosities: nearly every object inside is a one-off piece sourced from friends, artists, and makers around the world. There’s a reclaimed plastic chandelier that Tieghi-Walker affectionately describes as “weird octopus spidery thing,” a cabinet made out of tiles that look like they’ve been squeezed through a pasta maker, and hundreds of unique plates and mezcal cups. (“I host a lot,” Teighi-Walker justifies.) Then there’s the outdoor bathtub, nestled in the jungle-like courtyard with sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills. "Part of the joy of living in Los Angeles is this indoor outdoor life," he says. “It’s kind of a guilt-free bath because when I drain the water it waters the garden.”
Dickies Draws On American Varsity Styling With ‘New Prep’ Collection
Dickies has just dropped off its New Prep collection, an emblematic offering which takes inspiration from vintage sportswear, archival menswear and club uniforms. Featuring both menswear and womenswear pieces which combine sartorial style with a vintage feel, the slick collection includes a range of branded sweatshirts, khaki pants and bowling-style shirts in a deep green and beige colour palette. Iconic Dickies silhouettes have also been reworked to feature suiting details, structured tailoring, college checks and varsity artworks in both seasonal and classic workwear-inspired colourways.
PacSun Taps Supervsn Studios to Create a Collection for the Creative in All of Us
Click here to read the full article. Clothing styles have been going through a major evolution ever since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down. Now, what you wear in the morning may be the same thing you wear in the evening. With that in mind, PacSun has partnered with Los Angeles creative force Gavin Mathieu and his Supervsn Studios to design a 21-piece capsule collection of activewear for everyday creatives who start their mornings in the studio and end them at an evening art show or dinner party.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's...
Meet The Editor: Nicole Phelps
At this month’s interactive Meet The Editor event on Thursday, August 25, you’ll be able to ask the Global Director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business anything—from how she became a fashion critic to what she packs for fashion month. We’re going to be finding out more about how Nicole leads Vogue’s fashion show coverage, her most memorable front row experiences—and the rising designers you need to know now…Join us!
Prada's Foam Rubber Booties Reimagine Classic Galoshes
‘s squishy footwear movement prevails — following the debut of its chunky, rubber slip-on mules in May, the Italian luxury house has launched an all-new spongy silhouette for fashion fans to quarrel about. Enter Prada’s Foam Rubber Booties, a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional galoshes. Arriving in Black, Red and...
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
