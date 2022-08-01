Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

visitshakopee.org
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Minnesota State Fair – Where to stay, Parking and How to Save
The Minnesota State Fair is just days away from starting and we couldn’t be more excited. Whether you go for the food, the rides, the animals, or the music, there is sure to be something for everyone. This year’s fair will be another year with record-setting attendance so now is the time to start planning your trip. Let us give you tips on where to stay, where to buy tickets, and more.
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
What to do in Minnesota: 3 things happening this weekend (Aug. 5-7)
(FOX 9) - Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota Farmfest starts Tuesday
Minnesota’s Farmfest, a showcase and celebration of agriculture, kicks off this week in Redwood County. Gates open on Tuesday with events that include live demonstrations of operating equipment. At 9:30 a.m., a forum with the candidates for Minnesota’s First Congression District will be held. Linder Farm Network will also hold a show at noon. Visitors can fill up with a free sweet corn feed at 1 p.m. and enjoy live music from Al Lange. A kid’s pedal pull and farm safety demonstrations are also on the agenda.
Minnesota DNR proposinging #fishing regulation changes
The Minnesota DNR is proposing fishing regulation changes for northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties). Please share your thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations. We’re asking for your input on several...
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
Minnesota State Fair announces 2 more new food vendors
(FOX 9) - In addition to its already expansive list of new foods for its 2022 celebration, the Great Minnesota Get-Together has announced two new vendors. There are 38 official new foods and 10 new food vendors at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, bringing the total to nearly 500 foods and about 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds. This year’s fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 25, to Monday, Sept. 5.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
A Day of Fall Fun in Shakopee
Freshly picked apples, corn mazes, hayrides, cider, and a visit to Minnesota’s largest candy store: Shakopee is your destination for fall fun! This family-friendly itinerary includes all the information you need to spend a day enjoying the season. 1) Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. Start your day with a...
North Dakota And Minnesota- It's The Sturgis Music Lineup
Our neighbor South Dakota is putting on a 10-day party! Y'all want to go?
After 2 Years, 35 Foot Bloody Mary Bar is Back in Minnesota
It's been a two year wait. Not that anyone needs to explain why we haven't had a chance to utilize a 35 foot Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar in the last two years. Anyone say pandemic? But it is BACK!!. This Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar is located in Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis. It...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?
A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall. The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern...
