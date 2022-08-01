ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Ramsey's shoulder feels '10 times better' than it did during season

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
Jalen Ramsey played most of the 2021 season with two AC joint sprains, but he didn’t make that publicly known until March – long after he helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. He tried to let the injuries heal on their own through rest, but after that didn’t get the job done, he and the team opted for surgery.

So Ramsey went under the knife in June, fixing the issue in his left shoulder. It’s a good sign that he’s not on the PUP list right now, but he’s still not practicing and has been limited to walk-throughs has his shoulder recovers.

Ramsey told “Inside Rams Camp” this weekend that he’s “nowhere near 100%,” but he already feels much better than he did last season when he was playing through the injury.

“I was just hoping it would get better over time, but obviously it didn’t,” he said. “Right now, I’m nowhere near 100%, but I feel 10 times better than how my shoulder was feeling during the season, so I’m definitely optimistic about having my best season yet with no pain.”

Ramsey popped up on the injury report the week before the Super Bowl, but he wasn’t in any danger of missing the game. He played every snap, just as he did most weeks during the season. He didn’t let on that he was injured, maintaining the mindset that he would be able to play through the pain and still have a great season – which he did.

“I never talk about my injuries and what happens throughout the season, just because I believe in my head, if I’m gonna go on the field, I’m just gonna give it my all,” he said. “I’m not gonna think about my injuries or whatever’s going on with my body. I’m sure other people in the league play through their injuries and through pain as well. So I never really talked about it, never really complained about it.”

You would never know Ramsey was hurt based on the way he was playing, earning his second straight All-Pro selection and fifth straight Pro Bowl nod. He tied a career-high with four interceptions and broke up 16 total, posting the most tackles (77) and tackles for a loss (9) in his career, as well.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

