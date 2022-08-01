Columbia County Job Fair Next Week

wgac.com
Augusta to spend millions on employee retention
Augusta commissioners approve a plan for employee raises and bonuses due to concerns with vacancies in the city workforce the plan will cost millions
WJBF
Columbia County prepares to head back to school ahead of new academic year
COLUMBIA Co. (WJBF)- The Columbia County School District is creating ways to improve kids learning abilities in schools, just before new academic year. Starting with their new five year strategic plan. “we’re very excited it will focus on areas such as curriculum support for students operations and facilities community involvement” said Michele Sherman, Associate Superintendent. […]
wfxg.com
McDuffie County closes animal shelter, suspends employees
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The McDuffie County animal shelter is temporarily closed after an investigation lead to the suspension of employees and a request for a more in-depth inspection. Recently, accusations against the shelter's practices led the County to conduct an investigation into its Animal Services Department. As a...
WRDW-TV
Looking for a job? AU, law enforcement agencies, and more now hiring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re on your side with some local hiring opportunities for those looking to find a longtime job or temporary position. Augusta University is holding a career fair on August 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 3179 Washington Road.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County students, staff adjust to modified calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County students have just over a week before they’re back in the classroom on Aug 15. Starting next year, their first day is three weeks earlier, starting on July 25. The modified calendar will give students three extended breaks throughout the year. Those are...
Tiny Home Guidelines For Augusta move forward
Augusta commissioners preparing to change city rules to allow for more affordable housing options
WRDW-TV
Richmond County bus drivers needed as the school year quickly approaches
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking back in with Richmond County schools and their bus driver openings after being in crisis mode several times last year. When we last checked, openings were higher at 28 than during those crisis situations last year. We sat down with the Transportation Workers...
Aiken County school district announces new director of communications
A familiar face is returning to the Aiken County Public School District as the director of communications and community partnerships. Merry Glenne Piccolino, who previously served in the role with the Aiken County school district, will return to the after two years at the Orangeburg County School District. She previously spent six years with the Aiken County school district where she worked under several district leaders, including Dr. Elizabeth Everitt, Dr. Sean Alford and King Laurence.
WRDW-TV
Parents, students excited for first day back in Columbia Co.
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic turned everything upside down for teachers when they transitioned to online learning. Now, as open houses welcome parents back in, some are very excited. The school year for Columbia County is two days away, and this year, it’s the parents excited for students to...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County schools look ahead to the new school year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County students and Richmond County elementary students are back in the classroom Thursday. We got a chance to check in with school leaders on what the new year will look like. Richmond County schools are having their back-to-school open house for all parents and guardians...
New affordable homes to be built on Cedar Street
An empty lot on Cedar Street will soon become a space for new affordable homes.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County security, emergency chief discusses goals for new school year
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up with Aiken County schools to find out more about their student safety plans this year. We’ve heard concerns from parents about not having a school resource officer in every school. The district says they are working on getting funding to do that.
WRDW-TV
Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks. Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise. McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority. Considering COVID and...
Nearly $570,000 bid made to build Columbia County Real Time Crime Center
UPDATE, 6:28 P.M. – According to Columbia County officials, the Real Time Crime Center was approved unanimously by the Commission. EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A construction bid to build a state-of-the-art surveillance center for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is up for a vote at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. The […]
Regency Mall one step closer to revitalization
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Regency Mall may be one step closer to revitalization. Monday Augusta-Richmond County Planning Commission approved a petition for rezoning the property. The Regency Mall has been vacant for some time. Now the property owner, Cardinal Management Group, is ready to make changes. “Certainly the owner still wants to put forth […]
wfxg.com
Augusta Planning & Development approves rezoning petition for Regency Mall property
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A new chapter for the old Regency Mall is now a step closer. Monday, Augusta Planning and Development approved a petition for rezoning. In short, there won't be any construction at the site just yet. However, it does mean an ok for the planned unit development under several conditions. Most of them are for meeting various city standards. The plan also still needs complete feedback from a developmental regional impact, or DRI, survey. But, Augusta Economic Development Authority Chairman Steven Kendrick calls it progress.
WRDW-TV
Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few months since former tax commissioner Steven Kendrick announced plans to revitalize the site of the old Regency Mall, and now the plans are making their way to commission. Here’s what to expect for Cardinal Town Square. Kendrick says the land...
Parts of Aiken County without power following thunderstorm
A recent thunderstorm has left several areas of Aiken County without power. According to an outage map provided by Dominion Energy, there are 8 active outages affecting around 861 customers. An area near downtown Aiken that includes part of Hayne Avenue, Richland Avenue and Highland Park Avenue is impacting the greatest number of Dominion Energy customers.
Anonymous donation covers school lunch debt for some in Aiken County
Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous citizen, 19 students in 10 Aiken County public schools had their outstanding lunch debts paid. During the Aiken County Board of Education meeting on July 26, the board approved a donation of $1,657.97 to the School Food Services. The money will be applied...
WRDW-TV
Parent’s concerns on COVID rise as schools are back in session
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Schools and elementary schools in Richmond County are starting off the 2022 school year and one of the concerns for parents is COVID. We talked to a professor of infectious diseases about it and he says to worry less. Empty buses and full classrooms...
