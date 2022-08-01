Columbia County Job Fair Next Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A new chapter for the old Regency Mall is now a step closer. Monday, Augusta Planning and Development approved a petition for rezoning. In short, there won't be any construction at the site just yet. However, it does mean an ok for the planned unit development under several conditions. Most of them are for meeting various city standards. The plan also still needs complete feedback from a developmental regional impact, or DRI, survey. But, Augusta Economic Development Authority Chairman Steven Kendrick calls it progress.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO