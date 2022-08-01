Mosquito control operation to be conducted in Reading Monday evening

berksweekly.com
WFMZ-TV Online
Spraying operation to target mosquitoes in Reading
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Conservation District is stepping up its efforts to control the spread of the West Nile virus in Reading. The district said it will use a truck-mounted sprayer to target adult mosquitoes in the areas of North 11th and Union streets and the Charles Evans Cemetery, which is located between North Fifth Street and Centre Avenue and Robeson Street and Evans Avenue.
‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93
First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services.Image via Jen Samuel, Daily Local News. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
bctv.org
City of Reading Council Committee of the Whole Meeting 8-1-22
The City of Reading City Council and other figures hold their weekly Committee of the Whole Meeting on August 1, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
No injuries in explosion at Reading Alloys facility in Western Berks
Over 100 firefighters responded to Reading Alloys in South Heidelberg Township Wednesday afternoon after an explosion was reported at the processes facility. Crews were called to the scene around 1:40pm and found smoke and fire inside the processing building. Located in the 200 block of Old West Penn Avenue, Reading Alloys is a manufacturing processing facility that produce, packages and ships various metal powders.
abc27.com
Code orange air quality alert issued for Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day because of ozone for portions of the Midstate including the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York for Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the DEP, mostly...
Berks County election director resigns after scrutiny, lawsuit over election problems
Berks is one of three counties sued by the commonwealth for allegedly not properly certifying the May’ primary results. In a three-sentence statement Tuesday, Berks County officials said the director of elections, Paige Riegner, resigned last week. An attempt to reach Riegner for comment Tuesday was unsuccessful but a county official shared some, albeit vague, insights about her departure.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 8/1/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Greenwich Township on Interstate 78 between Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) for Construction Work...
thetrek.co
The State Nobody Warns You About
You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
Injuries Reported In Fiery Explosion At Berks County Factory: Officials
Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a factory in Berks County, authorities said. Crews were on the scene at the Reading Alloys factory on West Penn Avenue in Robesonia in response to the heavy fire around 2 p.m., according to the Western Berks Fire Department. Further details about...
Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A multipurpose housing and medical building is coming to Lancaster. Officials broke ground on the Queen Street Flats Project on Tuesday, on the site of what was formally a YMCA building between the 500 blocks of North Queen and North Prince streets. The project will feature...
Paige Riegner resigns from Berks County Elections Director position
Berks County Elections Director Paige Riegner submitted her resignation from the position last Friday, effective immediately. Riegner served as the Director of the Office of Election Services since February. The County of Berks does not typically announce separations, but county leaders wanted to inform the community of this change due...
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
New “Fast Pass” Feature at Tower Health Medical Group
WEST READING, PA — MyTowerHealth now offers “Fast Pass” for new patients at Tower Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, OB/GYN, and Pediatrics. This new feature allows patients to move appointments to an earlier date or time in the event of a cancellation. Offers of earlier...
Main Line Media News
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
bctv.org
Hopewell Furnace Commemorates Park Establishment
Hopewell Furnace invites you to join in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site. Programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, August 6th starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing to 4:00 p.m. Programs offered during the event include Revolutionary...
Bagnoni appointed to serve as new District Court Administrator starting Aug. 15
The 23rd Judicial District of Pa./Berks County Court of Common Pleas has announced the appointment by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, upon recommendation by President Judge Thomas G. Parisi, of Julia E. Bagnoni, Esquire, as its new District Court Administrator, effective August 15, 2022. Attorney Bagnoni previously served as the...
Daily Local News
Chester County animal rescue saves group of abused beagles
WEST GROVE—A Chester County animal rescue has saved a group of beagles, many living in unsanitary conditions. as part of a national rescue effort. Greenmore Farm Animal Rescue in West Grove has successfully saved a group of 10 beagles as part of a national rescue effort by the Humane Society of the United States.
bctv.org
Berks County: Upcoming Work on State Roads
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. County: Berks. Municipality: Greenwich Township. Road name: Interstate 78. Between:...
