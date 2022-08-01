ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosquito control operation to be conducted in Reading Monday evening

By Berks Weekly
 2 days ago
WFMZ-TV Online

Spraying operation to target mosquitoes in Reading

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Conservation District is stepping up its efforts to control the spread of the West Nile virus in Reading. The district said it will use a truck-mounted sprayer to target adult mosquitoes in the areas of North 11th and Union streets and the Charles Evans Cemetery, which is located between North Fifth Street and Centre Avenue and Robeson Street and Evans Avenue.
‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93

First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services.Image via Jen Samuel, Daily Local News. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
City of Reading Council Committee of the Whole Meeting 8-1-22

The City of Reading City Council and other figures hold their weekly Committee of the Whole Meeting on August 1, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
No injuries in explosion at Reading Alloys facility in Western Berks

Over 100 firefighters responded to Reading Alloys in South Heidelberg Township Wednesday afternoon after an explosion was reported at the processes facility. Crews were called to the scene around 1:40pm and found smoke and fire inside the processing building. Located in the 200 block of Old West Penn Avenue, Reading Alloys is a manufacturing processing facility that produce, packages and ships various metal powders.
Code orange air quality alert issued for Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day because of ozone for portions of the Midstate including the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York for Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the DEP, mostly...
Berks County election director resigns after scrutiny, lawsuit over election problems

Berks is one of three counties sued by the commonwealth for allegedly not properly certifying the May’ primary results. In a three-sentence statement Tuesday, Berks County officials said the director of elections, Paige Riegner, resigned last week. An attempt to reach Riegner for comment Tuesday was unsuccessful but a county official shared some, albeit vague, insights about her departure.
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 8/1/22

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Greenwich Township on Interstate 78 between Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) for Construction Work...
The State Nobody Warns You About

You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A multipurpose housing and medical building is coming to Lancaster. Officials broke ground on the Queen Street Flats Project on Tuesday, on the site of what was formally a YMCA building between the 500 blocks of North Queen and North Prince streets. The project will feature...
