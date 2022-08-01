RB Savion Hart visits Iowa City

iowa.rivals.com
Related
Scarlet Nation
WR Jude James makes first visit to Iowa
Class of 2024 wide receiver Jude James was in Iowa City on Sunday for his first visit with the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Missouri native, it was a good all-around experience that showed him a lot of about the Iowa football program and its culture. "Well, I started with...
Scarlet Nation
Ted Hammond enjoys Iowa visit
Class of 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond wrapped up his summer visits with a trip to the University of Iowa on Sunday. For the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Cincinnati native, it was his first time on campus in Iowa City and the Hawkeyes left a favorable impression. "What stood out to me...
Comments / 0