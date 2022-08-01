ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Dry Lightning In Siskiyou County Sparks Several Large Fires Over The Weekend

kshasta.com
 2 days ago
www.kshasta.com

actionnewsnow.com

Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kshasta.com

Flash Flood Warning Issued As Crews Continue Battling Siskiyou County Lightning Blazes

A flash flood warning has been issued for areas along Highway 97 northeast of Weed near Whitney Creek, which has flooded its banks and is washing away large trees and debris. The sheriff’s office says it has the potential to flood into the Mount Shasta Vistas area and Juniper Valley. A flash flood warning was also issued Tuesday for the Coffee Creek Drainage in the River Complex burn scar.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires

MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES

Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
kshasta.com

Crews Working To Protect Yreka From McKinney Fire

Dozer lines have been cut around Yreka to protect it from the encroaching McKinney Fire. The latest estimate has the fire at 56,500 acres with no containment. Cloudy, cool conditions held the fire down Monday. It’s still about 8 miles north of Fort Jones and 4 miles northwest of Yreka. Highway 96 is closed from Highway 263 to Scott River Road. The many evacuations are being coordinated by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. A lot of information is available on services for evacuees by calling 2-1-1. Damage assessment has not been started so it’s not known how many homes have been lost. The small Town of Klamath River has mostly burned to the ground. Two people were found deceased inside a vehicle that burned up in a driveway of a home west of Klamath River.
YREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Some McKinney Fire evacuation orders downgraded

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Some evacuation orders in Siskiyou County, west of Yreka, have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The Siskiyou County OES said the zones in the area of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been downgraded and people who live there can return home. The following areas are listed below:
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Deadly Siskiyou County wildfire | North State wells going dry | California lawmakers return to Capitol

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Monday, Aug. 1. Wildfire explodes in Siskiyou County; sheriff reports 2 deaths. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County — near the Oregon border — exploded over the weekend and is the largest in California this year. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported today at least two people have died. The fire has grown to more than 52,000 acres, and it has prompted evacuations in Yreka, the county’s largest city.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

"A great spirit of cooperation:" incident command provides McKinney fire update

YREKA — The unified command of the Klamath National Forest service and CalFire held a meeting August 1 at 5:00 pm at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds to update the public about the McKinney fire, which has been most recently officially mapped at 55,493 acres. That figure is expected to be updated tomorrow morning.
YREKA, CA

