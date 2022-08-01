www.advertisernewssouth.com
Related
Santarsiero secures grants for Snipes Farm & Education Center
Sen. Steve Santarisiero recently secured two state grants to support Snipes Farm & Education Center’s mission to share produce with seniors in the community and provide education to low-income children through its summer camp program. A $100,000 grant was used to purchase a refrigerated food delivery vehicle and an...
Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners
Country singer Dolly Parton will be honored for the work of her Dollywood Foundation, which invested in what would become the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Comments / 0