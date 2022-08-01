Two People Found Dead In Vehicle Near Destroyed Town Of Klamath River

www.kshasta.com
actionnewsnow.com
‘Lucky to be alive’: Bridge within McKinney Fire collapses, traps firefighter in truck
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was trapped in a work truck after a bridge collapsed Tuesday night in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Klamath National Forest said the man was treated for his...
actionnewsnow.com
Yeti, Alex fires in Siskiyou County cause new evacuation warning
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A new evacuation warning was issued in Siskiyou County in an area west of the Yeti and Alex fires and southwest of the McKinney Fire. People who live in zone SIS-1111 should be ready to leave if the fire activity increases. This would include the following...
kshasta.com
Crews Working To Protect Yreka From McKinney Fire
Dozer lines have been cut around Yreka to protect it from the encroaching McKinney Fire. The latest estimate has the fire at 56,500 acres with no containment. Cloudy, cool conditions held the fire down Monday. It’s still about 8 miles north of Fort Jones and 4 miles northwest of Yreka. Highway 96 is closed from Highway 263 to Scott River Road. The many evacuations are being coordinated by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. A lot of information is available on services for evacuees by calling 2-1-1. Damage assessment has not been started so it’s not known how many homes have been lost. The small Town of Klamath River has mostly burned to the ground. Two people were found deceased inside a vehicle that burned up in a driveway of a home west of Klamath River.
actionnewsnow.com
Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
2 people found dead in Siskiyou County driveway along McKinney Fire path
YREKA -- Authorities say two people have been found dead in an area burned by the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County.According to the sheriff's office, the people were found in a vehicle in a driveway along Doggett Creek Road, off Highway 96, west of the Klamath River. No other information about the people is being released pending their identification and notification of next-of-kin.The blaze in the Klamath National Forest has burned over 52,000 acres and is, as of Monday, 0 percent contained.The fire is already the largest wildfire in the state so far this year.
actionnewsnow.com
Some McKinney Fire evacuation orders downgraded
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Some evacuation orders in Siskiyou County, west of Yreka, have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The Siskiyou County OES said the zones in the area of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been downgraded and people who live there can return home. The following areas are listed below:
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
Gruesome discovery amid McKinney Fire wreckage; 2 bodies found in burned out car
YREKA (CBS SF/AP) —Authorities have discovered two bodies in a burned vehicle in the path of a raging McKinney Fire that has destroyed much of the small community of Klamath River, charred 55,500 acres and had zero percent containment.The fire exploded in size to more than 82 square miles after erupting Friday in a largely unpopulated area in the Klamath National Forest just south of the Oregon state line. It is California's largest wildfire of the year so far."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman ...
Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
1K pounds of weed, firearm seized in Josephine County
A search of seven large green houses in Josephine County led authorities to a firearm and illegal marijuana.
krcrtv.com
Siskiyou County Sheriff holds moment of silence for those killed by McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service for the Klamath National Forest held a live-streamed virtual community meeting in Yreka last night and addressed the public with new updates concerning the McKinney Fire. During his address at the meeting, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue held a moment of silence...
kptv.com
Illegal marijuana bust in Josephine County results in seizure of more than 1,700 plants
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a thousand plants were seized during an illegal marijuana bust in Josephine County this week. On Tuesday, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served a search warrant on a property in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road in O’Brien.
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office issues evacuation warning due to flooding
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A flash flood evacuation warning has been issued for parts of Siskiyou County, Siskiyou Sheriff's Office said. The evacuation warning was issued at 6:59 p.m. to residents in the southwest portion of Mount Shasta Vista and Juniper Valley. Areas SIS-5120 and SIS-5224 are under a flash...
krcrtv.com
"A great spirit of cooperation:" incident command provides McKinney fire update
YREKA — The unified command of the Klamath National Forest service and CalFire held a meeting August 1 at 5:00 pm at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds to update the public about the McKinney fire, which has been most recently officially mapped at 55,493 acres. That figure is expected to be updated tomorrow morning.
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested within the McKinney Fire Evacuation Zone
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Siskiyou County Sheriff Deputies arrested two people early Monday morning, within the McKinney Fire evacuation zone. One person was charged with possession of burglary tools and the other for burglary within an evacuation zone. Both suspects were booked into the Siskiyou County Jail. The sheriff's office...
KTVL
57-year-old missing man out of Josephine County has been found
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — UPDATED on August 3 at 9:03 am. The man has been located. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking residents for assistance in finding a citizen who has been reported missing. Broken Arrow Howe was last known to be in Josephine County and has not contacted...
kshasta.com
Flash Flood Warning Issued As Crews Continue Battling Siskiyou County Lightning Blazes
A flash flood warning has been issued for areas along Highway 97 northeast of Weed near Whitney Creek, which has flooded its banks and is washing away large trees and debris. The sheriff’s office says it has the potential to flood into the Mount Shasta Vistas area and Juniper Valley. A flash flood warning was also issued Tuesday for the Coffee Creek Drainage in the River Complex burn scar.
McKinney Fire: 2 killed in massive wildfire in California-Oregon border, officials say
A fire in Northern California that's exploded in size since sparking on Friday has now turned deadly.
