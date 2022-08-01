New ‘Devotion’ Trailer: Jonathan Majors & Glen Powell’s Korean War Drama Has Its World Premieres At TIFF This September

The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has yet to premiere, but the excitement surrounding the franchise already has fans speculating about how long the project could run, with showrunner Miguel Sapochnik hinting that future seasons could explore different points in time for the Targaryen family. Interestingly, these comments will spark an entirely different type of speculation among fans, as these remarks could mean that the storyline of the debut season could wrap up with its finale. Additionally, HBO has yet to officially announce a second season of the series, as they potentially wait to see how these first episodes perform. House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on August 21st.

