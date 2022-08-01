New ‘Devotion’ Trailer: Jonathan Majors & Glen Powell’s Korean War Drama Has Its World Premieres At TIFF This September

theplaylist.net
Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie
Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
Watch Trailer: Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown Star In Upcoming Comedy Film ‘Honk for Jesus’
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in a satirical comedy film titled, Honk for Jesus. Watch the trailer inside.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Amazon Studios Lands Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell Wedding Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller
Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios. Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will also produce for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.
David Warner, Star Trek and Twin Peaks Actor, Dies at 80
British actor David Warner has died at the age of 80. Warner died Sunday from "a cancer-related illness," the BBC reports. Warner is mainly known for film roles in Titanic, The Omen, and Tron. He also appeared in many TV shows, including Penny Dreadful, Twin Peaks, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, among others, and often played villainous characters.
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’
Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
Kate Winslet To Star In Authoritarian Limited Series ‘The Palace’ For HBO From Will Tracy & Stephen Frears
Kate Winslet has found her latest HBO limited series. The Mare of Easttown star will star in and exec produce The Palace, a series that tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. The limited drama, which...
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
The best Jodie Foster roles of all time
20. Anna Leonowens, 'Anna and the King' (1999) Not every Foster movie was critically or commercially successful. The biographical period piece Anna and the King falls into that former grouping, but not because of Foster. Yes, the film is long (148 minutes) and critics ranted about how boring this fictionalized account of real-life events were told. Yet, even in her most subpar movies, Foster stands out for the better. However, she did receive flack for taking on a role some pundits felt was beneath her. Just a nod to overall talent as one of Hollywood's greatest actors.
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Future Seasons of Game of Thrones Spinoff Could Become Anthology
The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has yet to premiere, but the excitement surrounding the franchise already has fans speculating about how long the project could run, with showrunner Miguel Sapochnik hinting that future seasons could explore different points in time for the Targaryen family. Interestingly, these comments will spark an entirely different type of speculation among fans, as these remarks could mean that the storyline of the debut season could wrap up with its finale. Additionally, HBO has yet to officially announce a second season of the series, as they potentially wait to see how these first episodes perform. House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on August 21st.
New ‘Andor’ Trailer: The First Three Episodes Of New Disney+ Show Arrive On September 21
With “Obi-Wan” come and gone, Tony Gilroy‘s “Andor” is the next “Star Wars” Disney+ show to premiere this year. Does it have more hype behind it than the upcoming third season of “The Mandalorian“? Signs point to yes given the epic teaser that dropped in late May (and having Gilroy on board as showrunner doesn’t hurt either).
‘Lost Ollie’ Trailer: Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige & More Star In Netflix’s Animated Lost Toy Mini-Series
For Hyperion Pictures, one of their three most successful movies is “The Brave Little Toaster,” For Pixar, “Toy Story 3” is ranked as the second most successful. While they’re both successful animated children’s movies, the most prominent similarity between the franchises is that they are both rooted in loyalty, friendship, perseverance, and courage. Now in the same vein, Netflix is releasing their own ‘brave little toaster,’ Ollie, a hand-made toy looking for his boy best friend.
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Executive Produce Untitled, True-Life Limited Series at Hulu
Ellen Pompeo is taking on her first acting role outside of “Grey’s Anatomy” in nearly two decades. The actress will be starring in an untitled Hulu project inspired by a true story. The drama, which Pompeo is also executive producing under her Calamity Jane production banner, is...
‘Glorious’ Trailer: J.K. Simmons Is A Lovecraftian God Speaking Through A Glory Hole In New Horror-Comedy
Shudder is one of the most interesting streaming services available today. No, it doesn’t have the sheer amount of content you might find on Netflix. No, it doesn’t have the prestige of an Apple TV+ or Amazon. And no, it doesn’t have Marvel or “Star Wars” programming like Disney+. But it does have a ton of fun, well-made horror/thriller films and TV series that are worth your time. Better yet, it’s also way cheaper than most of the competition. And lastly, where else are you going to find a film where J.K. Simmons voices a Lovecraftian god who speaks to a man through a glory hole? Shudder, baby!
