valleynewslive.com
Moorhead restaurant feeling the pain of Center Avenue construction project
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Workers at a restaurant in Moorhead are asking for support, saying an ongoing construction project is hitting the business hard. Thai Orchid says the construction on Center Avenue makes it difficult for customers to get to the restaurant, but they want people to know they are still open.
valleynewslive.com
BBQ lunch to support the new GiGi’s Playhouse
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GiGi’s Playhouse is making progress with construction in their new location since the fire took their original last year. Tuesday, Capitol Credit Union is hosting a BQQ lunch fundraiser where all proceeds will go to GiGi’s Playhouse. The lunch will go from...
wdayradionow.com
WE Fest Manager speaks about numerous big acts
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- One of the region's largest country music festivals is kicking off tonight. WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke joined WDAY's Bonnie and Friends to talk about the lineup for the multi-day country music fest. The music festival is welcoming names like Jason Aldean, Mireanda Lambert, and Luke Bryan, among multiple others.
wdayradionow.com
EPIC Companies details what you will see at new Fargo Waterpark
(Fargo, ND) -- We're learning even more about what you can expect to be included when it comes to Fargo's newest attraction. 'The Wave' Waterpark is set to open in the next few years, and will include several activities and fun for families, college students and everyone in between. "A...
Check Out This “Jumpin” Minnesota Bar & Grill
It seems that you find the most interesting places to eat when you explore Minnesota lakes country. They all seem to have their own charm but many have interesting history and even some hard and fast traditions. A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I were up at the...
valleynewslive.com
The 17th annual Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off fires up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo police department is hosting the 17th annual chiefs and sheriffs burger cook-off Tuesday. Cass County sheriff office and Barnesville, Glyndon, Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead police departments prepared one burger each and were judged on looks and taste. This year’s judges includes...
kvrr.com
West Acres Mall celebrates turning 50
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –West Acres Mall reflects on 50 years. West Acres Mall is celebrating its special day by looking at its humble beginning and how far it’s come. William Schlossman had a vision. “The inspiration came out of necessity. He was managing the black building and Sears...
kvrr.com
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
gowatertown.net
Big changes could be coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport
FARGO, N.D.–There could be some big changes coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport. Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said a study, launched last fall, is being conducted to determine the needs of the airport and its commercial occupants as well as the flying public. Dobberstein said it all points...
newsdakota.com
Jason Anthony Osborn Found Unharmed In Fargo
KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Police Department thanked to public in their efforts to help locate 48-year-old Jason Anthony Osborn. Multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to locate him in Oakes and surrounding agencies according to the police department. The Oakes Police Department thanked the public for their help...
mprnews.org
Fargo house will research hemp construction material
The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. "These homes are identical in blueprint, they're 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there's a loft in each of them," explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
Popular North Dakota retail store set to close next month after 40 years
A popular retail store in North Dakota recently announced that it would be closing its doors after nearly four decades of business. Laurie's, a popular women's clothing store in North Dakota, recently announced on its business Facebook page that the boutique would be closing its doors on August 31, 2022.
wdayradionow.com
Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
valleynewslive.com
Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
kvrr.com
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
valleynewslive.com
ND AG’s office now reviewing Fargo officer deadly shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The case of an early July deadly shooting by a Fargo Police officer is now in the hands of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. 28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot on the morning of July 8 after officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S. for three men who appeared to be dead inside of a van in a garage. When officers arrived, court documents say Netterville fled in the van ‘directly towards officers’ and shortly after, 11-year veteran, Adam O’Brien fired his gun. Netterville died hours later at the hospital.
gowatertown.net
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts
(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
