ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Will Host the 56th Annual CMA Awards Together

By Jess
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wkdq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Bryan Singer
Person
Ryan
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Rob Mills
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Peyton Manning
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Video Of Herself As A Little Girl Singing Patty Loveless’ 90’s Hit, “Blame It On Your Heart”

Carrie Underwood’s always been able to sing the heck outta some 90’s country. She shared an adorable video of herself as a little girl singing Patty Loveless’ 1993 hit “Blame It on Your Heart” earlier, which also included a portion of her recent performance of the song for the Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience.
MUSIC
E! News

Why Elle King Can't Stop Praising Miranda Lambert and the "Badass" Women of Country Music

Watch: Miranda Lambert & Elle King Get Tipsy Ahead of BBMAs 2022. Elle King is raising a glass to her country music peers. As the co-host for CMA Fest 2022, the "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)" singer had the opportunity to see a lot of talented artists perform in Nashville this summer. But according to Elle, it's the women in country music who deserve some extra love for being absolute powerhouses.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Darius Rucker Is Collaborating With Chapel Hart on New Album

Darius Rucker has a new album on the way, and, as the singer revealed this week, it will feature country harmony group Chapel Hart. Rucker announced the news in a short tweet following Chapel Hart's successful audition on America's Got Talent, which aired Tuesday (July 19) on NBC. Rucker initially took to social media to praise the trio for their performance of their original song, "You Can Have Him, Jolene," which presents a modern-day response to Dolly Parton's classic tune, "Jolene."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#American Football#Peyton Manning Will Host#Cma Entertainer
Outsider.com

WATCH: Keith Urban Drops the Hammer on John Michael Montgomery’s ‘Sold’ at the Opry

The Grand Ole Opry is throwing it back to the 1990s for its upcoming TV special on the Circle Network. Aptly dubbed Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s, the special will feature performances by Chris Young, Breland, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Michael Ray, Keith Urban, Midland, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jimmie Allen covering popular ’90s country hits from Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, and more.
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

Shania Twain Among the 2022 Inductees in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Shania Twain is one of five artists entering the class of 2022 inductees in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Joining the Canadian singer, who is being honored as a Contemporary Songwriter/Artist by the Hall for writing many of her own hits, including “You’re Still The One,” “Forever And For Always,” and “Come On Over,” is Veteran Songwriter/Artist honoree Steve Wariner, whose own credits include “You Can Dream Of Me,” “Where Did I Go Wrong” and “Holes In The Floor Of Heaven.”
NASHVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy