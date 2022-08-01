County prosecutors in Michigan can begin criminalizing abortion, Court of Appeals rules

wsbt.com
Michigan primary election results
The results for the Michigan Primary Election are in. Here are the local highlights:. - Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon has won the Republican primary for Michigan governor. She will now face off against Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November. - Republican nominee Tim Walberg won the vote for...
Biden joins Michigan governor virtually to celebrate passage of CHIPS Act
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WWMT) — President Joe Biden joined Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer virtually Tuesday to celebrate the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which aims to boost domestic chip production. Biden had planned to visit the township of Hemlock in person, but tested positive for COVID-19...
State lawmakers continue to debate abortion law amendments
The script for what Indiana's new abortion law could be... is being rewritten yet again. After 9 hours, State lawmakers wrapped up public testimony, and are now debating over additional amendments. One new amendment has already been approved. To start, the House threw out the Attorney General's ability to take...
As Community mourns loss of Rep. Walorski, some ponder future
In the days following the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, local and state leaders will look to Governor Eric Holcomb on what steps need to be taken to fill the representation of District 2. That's because, by Indiana law, Governor Eric Holcomb must now call a special election. This will likely trigger a caucus in the state's Republican Party.
Beshear: At least 2 people still missing after Kentucky flooding; death toll stands at 37
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said at least two people who were reported missing following historic flooding are still unaccounted for. Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky State Police have still not been able to locate two people who have been reported to them as missing, both of which are in Breathitt County.
Professor: Voters backed school choice because they 'don't know how to read' complex proposal
AUSTIN, TEXAS (TND) — A professor at Stephen F. Austin State University said Thursday that Texas Republicans only voted in support of school choice because they don’t understand the “convoluted language” of a state ballot proposition on the issue. The remark came after school choice advocate...
BREAKING: Congresswoman Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash
Indiana Second District Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car crash. The crash happened about 12:30 this afternoon on State Road 19... between Nappanee and Wakarusa. Police say a northbound car crossed the center line... hitting the vehicle Walorski and two others were in. Zachery Potts and Emma...
Not so new technology used in Novavax Covid-19 vaccine
St. Joseph County — A fourth COVID vaccine will soon be available to Americans 18 and older. The CDC and FDA have given the green light to the Novavax vaccine. However, this shot is not yet available in our area. Local health officials believe it will be available in...
New sports complex gets permit approved in St. Joseph
A state-of-the-art sports complex has been given the greenlight in St. Joseph, Mich. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation got its special use permit approved by the township Monday. Baseball and softball fields, a playground, splash pad, and more. It’s all a part of a plan for a brand-new sports...
