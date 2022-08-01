ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A New Beatles Book: ‘Top of the Mountain’

Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmsJ5_0h0cv92A00

Nostalgia writer Nick Thomas speaks with Laurie Jacobson, author of a new Beatles book, “Top of the Mountain: The Beatles at Shea Stadium 1965.”

Producing a book showcasing her favorite band was a dream come true for life-long Beatles fan Laurie Jacobson. A celebrated author of five previous Hollywood books, her latest effort did require the assistance of others.

In the new Beatles book “Top of the Mountain: The Beatles at Shea Stadium 1965,” released on Aug. 1, 2022, Jacobson meticulously weaves first-person interviews and quotes from dozens of writers, agents, producers, photographers, fans, friends, and celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Whoopi Goldberg who have come together to convey the compelling story behind the historic New York Beatles concert.

Jacobson didn’t merely recount a day in the life of the Fab Four’s milestone 30-minute show that featured a 12-song set before some 56,000 screaming fans from the twist and shout generation. She describes the long and winding road leading up to the Aug. 15 event and, in the end, its influence on music history as the first pop concert performed in a major American sports stadium – shattering attendance records.

“I spent close to seven years gathering information and amazing photos – hundreds never seen before,” explained Jacobson from her home in Northern California.

Laurie Jacobson’s yesterday, the road to her new Beatles book

Laurie was just 10 when the Beatles began consuming her adolescent world.

“Like so many others, I saw them on ‘Ed Sullivan’ and was immediately hooked,” she recalled. “Those smiles, that hair! I ran right out to buy their 45 of ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ and went bonkers with posters and magazines – anything Beatles!”

Excerpt from the 2014 book, “The Beatles Are Here! 50 Years After the Band Arrived In America, Writers, Musicians And Other Fans Remember

Although unable to attend the famous Shea event because she lived in St. Louis, almost exactly one year later her parents provided a ticket to ride the wave of Beatlemania still sweeping the country when the group came to town on their final U.S. tour.

“It was threatening rain,” she remembered. “So, they dispensed with the opening acts and straight away introduced the Beatles. I watched in silent wonder, teary-eyed, knowing this was my moment with them. I wanted to soak in every detail and memorize every move. I honestly don’t remember a thing about the crowd, just them. Nine 3-minute songs and it was over. The rain was falling, and my parents whisked me away.”

Barely a teen, Laurie let it be known to all that this girl had joined the ranks of devoted Beatles collectors while embracing their musical revolution that sparked the so-called ’60s British invasion. Sure, some disapproving parents across the country were declaring it’s all too much – cringing at the group’s mop-top hairstyles, their raucous music inciting its liberating social influence, and the near-hypnotic effect on their adoring teenage fans – but hers were understanding.

“They supported it 100% and often surprised me with Beatles items which I cherished and still have,” said Jacobson, who maintains a collection that includes dolls, models, T-shirts, a yellow submarine, rare albums and books, posters, buttons, ticket stubs, and several decades worth of scrapbook clippings.

Memories of the Beatles at Shea Stadium

With the Beatles touring days waning in ’66, the previous year’s sellout Shea Stadium concert remained the most memorable, not only for fans but for the band as well.

“Biggest crowd they ever played and biggest paycheck, too,” noted Jacobson. “You can see on their faces when they step onto the field – the moment they became aware of their power.”

For her new Beatles book’s title, the author even paraphrased something John Lennon later remarked in 1971 about the Shea concert: “I saw the top of the mountain on that unforgettable night.”

For those who lived through the ’60s, the Beatles provided musical diversion to help survive the ever-tightening social, cultural, and political chains crushing the country. Today, in a post-Beatles world seemingly also inundated with disturbing national and global issues, baby boomers can still, if only briefly, get back that uplifting spirit their music provoked.

“It was so much more than their music for us – they changed the way we looked, the way we thought, and for many, the paths we chose,” explained Jacobson. “Our memories are full of love and emotion, and we have passed that on to our children and their children. I’d like readers to experience the pure joy at the peak of Beatlemania when optimism ruled and anything was possible.”

FEATURE PHOTO CAPTION: Laurie Jacobson, author of the new Beatles book, “Top of the Mountain: The Beatles at Shea Stadium 1965,” surrounded by some of her Beatles memorabilia. Photo credit Jon Provost

Nick Thomas teaches at Auburn University at Montgomery, Ala., and has written features, columns, and interviews for many magazines and newspapers, including many in the Boomer nostalgia and humor departments. See www.getnickt.org

Candy Leonard, author of “Beatleness: How the Beatles and Their Fans Remade the World,” on remembering John Lennon

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

Requiem to Vinyl Disks

While Richard Abramson initially listened to bands like Donovan, CSNY and The Band, he moved on Counting Crows, U2 and the Talking Heads, from vinyl disks to digital music. Yet still he clung to the old albums. Why?. It wasn’t that I missed the digital revolution, or viewed it with...
MUSIC
Boomer Magazine

National Chicken Wing Day

Food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us to five restaurants that make some of the best wings in Richmond, Virginia – perfect for National Chicken Wing Day – July 29 or any other day. PLUS a big bonus suggestion!. Guess what July 29 is? If your tastes...
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Puzzles with Basketballs and Books

Play this week’s Jumble mental games and giggles, with basketballs and books. Unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up – or share the challenge with a favorite youngster. Build your brain. Mental exercises and games, like the Jumble...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
John Lennon
UPI News

Viggo Mortensen: 'Thirteen Lives' celebrates 'selfless collaboration'

NEW YORK, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Green Book and Lord of the Rings actor Viggo Mortensen says his new fact-based survival film, Thirteen Lives, celebrates what extraordinary deeds people can accomplish when they work together to help others. Premiering Friday on Prime Video, the movie is a harrowing dramatization of...
MOVIES
Boomer Magazine

What’s Booming: Tears of Laughter in Your Beer

Two nationally known comedians come to Richmond, a history exhibit on beer and other rousing beverages opens, plus bluegrass, barbecue, and The Whiskey Rebellion’s tribute to the Grateful Dead. In this week’s What’s Booming: Tears of Laughter in Your Beer. Mike Epps. Friday, Aug. 5 at 8...
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

This Boggle Is a Little Fishy

Exercise your mind by searching for words hidden in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante. Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, Boggle BrainBusters word challenge is a little fishy!
Boomer Magazine

What’s Booming: Goat Boy Goes First

Goat Boy, Covid Bride, an Average White Band, a Rebellion, and a Conspiracy – there’s nothing ho-hum about these events in Richmond, Virginia! All in this week’s What’s Booming: Goat Boy Goes First. Jim Breuer. Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m. at the National, Richmond. Evidently,...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music History#Twist And Shout#Mountain#American
Boomer Magazine

A Trip to the Penny Candy Store

Baby boomer R. G. Begora recalls a youthful trip to the penny candy store, the woman who helped him choose, and fond recollections of the ways things used to be. Since I was born in 1947, I am officially considered a baby boomer. I often think of times long ago that defined an era now past that will never return. I know that the experiences I had when I was a little boy will never come about again. And that is a shame that today’s kids will never be able to experience the wonderful sights and sounds from my childhood. Growing up had so many different memories that I can remember in great detail. Some memories have been lost over time, but my fondest recollections are from the early ’50s.
LIFESTYLE
Boomer Magazine

Iconic Homes from Old TV Shows

Just like nostalgic TV shows stir our memories, so the settings and characters can make us smile and carry us back to earlier times. Here are three iconic TV homes, with a contemporary twist. Nostalgic TV shows hold a special place in our hearts for plenty of reasons. From unforgettable...
TV SERIES
Boomer Magazine

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Shines

“Only Murders in the Building” was a surprising triumph last year – a comedy whose amiable, low-key wit built in power as its first season ran on. With fine work by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez at the center, it added up to a portrait of disaffected and alienated people.
TV SERIES
Boomer Magazine

Cynthia Geary of ‘Northern Exposure’ Heads to Hospice

In this installment of “Tinseltown,” Nick Thomas talks to Cynthia Geary, who played Shelly in “Northern Exposure,” about the new series, “Going Home,” and the show’s hospice theme. Emmy-nominated actress Cynthia Geary was immediately drawn to her latest character Charley Copeland, a hospice...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Boomer Magazine

Rent vs. Buy: Factors to Consider When Looking for a Camper Van

Traveling in a camper van is one of the most adventurous prospects for a thrilling vacation. It gives the raw experience of nomadic life and brings the comfort of home to travel. A camper van, however, can impact the overall experience of your vacation. Therefore, choosing the right vehicle becomes a necessity.
TRAVEL
Boomer Magazine

Lessons from a Schoolmaster in Bacharach

“When I think of what the Nazis did to Germany, I remember that a fine soup cooked by 30 people can be spoiled by one man with a handful of salt,” Herr Jung told Rick Steves on a visit to Bacharach, recalling the terror of the war years and the Nazi regime.
EDUCATION
Boomer Magazine

Strolling Through Istanbul

Travel writer Rick Steves takes us strolling through Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city and packed with history, tradition, and culture. Of the great cities of Europe, four are worth a week of sightseeing: London, Paris, Rome, and Istanbul. And of those, Istanbul offers the most thrills for the best price. With every visit, I simply get out and stroll.
WORLD
Boomer Magazine

This Berry Trifle Is a Summer Showstopper

The delicious blend of fresh and rich flavors comes together with the fruits of summer in this berry trifle for a breathtaking and mouthwatering presentation. Cake, cream, fruit, maybe a shot or two of liqueur: What’s not to like about a trifle? They’re easier to put together than layer cakes, and the flavor possibilities are endless. I always feel trifles come into their own in the summer.
RECIPES
Boomer Magazine

A Watered-Down Boggle Puzzle

Exercise your mind by searching for words hidden in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante. Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, A “watered-down Boggle puzzle”!
MUSIC
Boomer Magazine

Outdoor Connections in Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania

The drive to the Laurel Highlands in Pennsylvania provides an apt prelude to a nature-soaked visit of the region. The GPS from my home in Richmond, Virginia, took us through scenic backroads, dotted with houses and painted with forests, fields, and soul-restoring views. The two-lane thoroughfares through this part of the Allegheny Mountains set an easy-going pace for an escape to the hills.
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Growing Up, Becoming a Man

From his teen years to young adulthood, writer and baby boomer Robert Koehler reflects on self-determinism and growing up. I’ve made my own choices along the path of life – spiritual, mental, physical. I declared myself a non-believer in my parents’ religion at age 16. I’d just read the book “Exodus,” by Leon Uris, and couldn’t tolerate the church’s teaching that all non-believers, including all Jews, were going to hell.
SOCIETY
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
2K+
Followers
759
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy