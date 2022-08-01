ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Ky. woman with chest pain dies after ambulance blocked by floodwaters

ems1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ems1.com

Comments / 0

Related
ems1.com

10 counties send FFs, EMS to flooded areas of Ky. to help with search, rescue

JACKSON, Ky. — Firefighters in 16 teams from 10 counties have been participating in rescue-and rescue efforts in response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Lexington Fire Department described the effort that included the Ohio Task Force in a Facebook post. It also said that it deployed its own swift water crews along with two boats.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy