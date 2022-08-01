Ky. woman with chest pain dies after ambulance blocked by floodwaters

www.ems1.com
10 counties send FFs, EMS to flooded areas of Ky. to help with search, rescue
JACKSON, Ky. — Firefighters in 16 teams from 10 counties have been participating in rescue-and rescue efforts in response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Lexington Fire Department described the effort that included the Ohio Task Force in a Facebook post. It also said that it deployed its own swift water crews along with two boats.
Off-duty firefighter rescues 2-year-old found face down in Minn. lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office received a call of a two-year-old male found face down in the water near shore on Sand Lake, North of Pelican Rapids on July 31, at approximately 10:57 a.m. The sheriff's office said that several families had gathered for...
N.C. county leaders end contract with EMS service as chief is investigated for racist remarks
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. — The Columbus County commissioners voted Monday night to end its contract with Lake Waccamaw EMS Auxiliary after its chief was accused of making racist and homophobic remarks at a restaurant. Columbus County commissioners did not give a reason for terminating the agreement, WECT reported. The...
