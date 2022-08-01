“First fight wasn’t a fluke” – Belal Muhammad slams Julianna Pena’s haters for criticizing loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277

firstsportz.com
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
MMAmania.com
White: Amanda Nunes ‘absolutely dominated’ Cris Cyborg — ‘Shevchenko fight makes way more sense’
One thing we know for certain: It won’t be a featherweight rematch against former 145-pound champion Cris Justino. Not because UFC President Dana White has a personal beef with the Brazilian, but rather because “Cyborg” got “absolutely dominated” by Nunes when they first went to war back in Dec. 2018.
Yair Rodriguez Goes Nuts After Brandon Moreno’s TKO Win At UFC 277
Yair Rodriguez went nuts in the UFC 277 crowd for his fellow countryman, Brandon Moreno, and his TKO win for the interim flyweight title. Yair Rodriguez Went Nuts For Brandon Moreno’s Win. Over the weekend, Brandon Moreno again became a UFC champion when he topped Kai Kara-France in the...
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”
Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko in an Amanda Nunes trilogy fight: ‘She’s gotten a lot better’
Having reclaimed her status as double champion, Amanda Nunes may be headed toward facing yet another familiar face. UFC 277 this past weekend saw “The Lioness” playing with her prey just as she predicted, thrashing now-former bantamweight titleist Julianna Pena from pillar to post over the course of their main event rematch. Nearly finishing Pena on three separate occasions in round two, Nunes went on to dominate the later half of the fight with her grappling and violent ground and pound, slicing the forehead of “The Venezuelan Vixen.”
Dana White believes Amanda Nunes “looked a little gun-shy” in UFC rematch with Julianna Pena: “She never really went in for the kill”
Dana White believes Amanda Nunes ‘looked a little gun-shy’ in the UFC rematch with Julianna Pena. It was Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA) vs Julianna Pena (12-5 MMA) last Saturday, July 30th in the women’s bantamweight main event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Nunes was...
Conor McGregor compares Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena fights to his Nate Diaz bouts
Conor McGregor has compared Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena’s UFC clashes to his own bouts with Nate Diaz, noting a ‘mad similarity’.Nunes outpointed Pena in the UFC 277 main event on Saturday, avenging a submission loss to the American from December. As a result, featherweight champion Nunes regained the women’s bantamweight belt from Pena, whose second-round title win over the Brazilian last year was deemed one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.In 2016, Diaz shocked the world by submitting McGregor in the second round of a welterweight contest, before the Irishman won the pair’s rematch on points five...
