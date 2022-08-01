Free Fire MAX Night Scouter Top-Up Event: Rewards, Timeline, And More For August 2022

With the price of video games these days, buyer's remorse can hit especially hard when trying out something new. There's a special kind of sting to shelling out over $80 for a game, only to find out that it's not at all what you were hoping for — or worse, that you can't even play it due to technical issues. Maybe you've bought the entirely wrong DLC for a favorite game, or purchased a gift that the recipient already had. Navigating a refund request can also get pretty complicated depending on what you bought, how you bought it, and which platform you used.

