Video Games

Free Fire MAX Night Scouter Top-Up Event: Rewards, Timeline, And More For August 2022

By Abhisek Kumar Mishra
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
firstsportz.com

makeuseof.com

4 Ways You Can Support Mobile Game Developers Without Buying In-Game Items

If you're like us, you hate microtransactions. They make the game less fun, promote infuriating pay-to-win models, and discredit building and honing your skills. Sadly, microtransactions are becoming increasingly common in the mobile gaming industry. However, there are ways you can try to slow down their mainstreaming. Read on and...
VIDEO GAMES
How To Request Refunds On Steam Games

With the price of video games these days, buyer's remorse can hit especially hard when trying out something new. There's a special kind of sting to shelling out over $80 for a game, only to find out that it's not at all what you were hoping for — or worse, that you can't even play it due to technical issues. Maybe you've bought the entirely wrong DLC for a favorite game, or purchased a gift that the recipient already had. Navigating a refund request can also get pretty complicated depending on what you bought, how you bought it, and which platform you used.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Steam service returns to Indonesia, Epic Games Store still blocked

Access to Steam and numerous other services was blocked after some companies failed to register for new content regulations. After being blocked (opens in new tab) for failing to register with the appropriate authorities, Steam is now back online in Indonesia. Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad reported Steam's return on Twitter, but said that the Epic Games Store and Origin are still blocked, and there's no sign of when they'll return.
VIDEO GAMES

