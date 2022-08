SAN DIEGO -- What happens if there’s a Trade Deadline and nobody comes?. The Rockies found themselves in that situation Tuesday afternoon, when the Deadline passed during their 13-5 loss to the Padres in the first game of a doubleheader at Petco Park without them making a trade. The long day ended in last-swing disappointment, when reliever Alex Colomé -- who had not yielded a homer this season -- gave up a ninth-inning walk-off drive by Trent Grisham for a 3-2 Padres victory.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO