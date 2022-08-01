Mystery child hepatitis: Clues point to once 'harmless' virus as potential cause

A Florida teenager is fighting for his life after contracting a “brain-eating” bacteria during a trip to the beach. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has spent nearly two weeks in the ICU at the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, NBC reported on Tuesday. Doctors believe Caleb contracted Naegleria Fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating bacteria, when he was visiting Port Charlotte beaches with his family on 1 July. Caleb only began displaying symptoms several days afterwards. On 6 July, he volunteered at the local library and returned home with a headache, close relatives shared on Facebook last...

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO