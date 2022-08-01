ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

Generation Z, Prepare for Retirement Fund Sticker Shock

Gen Z is optimistic about an early retirement, but many are underestimating the real cost of retirement. Your early retirement contributions are some of your most important, so having a realistic savings goal is crucial. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Planning#Plan B#Financial Plan#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

How to Pull Off Early Retirement -- Even if You've Gotten a Late Start on Savings

Retiring early often hinges on starting to save from a young age. Even if you missed that boat, you can still pull off an early workforce exit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
moneytalksnews.com

Have a 401(k)? Here’s a Secret Retirement Plan You Probably Don’t Know About

Have you reached the ceiling on your annual 401(k) contributions? Although you might not realize it, some workplaces make it possible to push up the roof a bit higher. More employers are offering the option of after-tax contributions to 401(k) plans, and that can raise the amount you are allowed to put away for retirement to as much as $61,000 annually.
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Health Insurance Premiums Could Rise Dramatically in 2023

During the COVID-19 pandemic, legislative actions were taken to help manage the economic damage that was caused. One notable action was the ARPA— American Rescue Plan Act— which provided stimulus checks and other assistance to families and small businesses in America. Another was the APTC— Advanced Premium Tax Credit— which was a tax credit taken in advance to help lower health insurance premiums. However, with government spending for pandemic relief mostly ended, many of these actions are scheduled to expire by the end of this year.
HEALTH
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: How Much Should You Save for Retirement?

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Retirement Daily

7 Steps to Set Up Your Retirement Paycheck

The transition from earning a paycheck from work to living off your nest egg is a big one! For many, they are used to steady paychecks to fund their lifestyle so it can be a bit intimidating when those paychecks stop. The good news is that you can replicate that "paycheck" once you retire. Here's the process we use at Sensible Money to set up retirement "paychecks" for our clients.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy