Two Denver Police Officers Facing Felony Theft Charges

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 2 days ago

Two Denver Police Officers Facing Felony Theft Charges 00:28

Two Denver police officers have been charged with one count each of felony theft after they allegedly billed off-duty hours to a private employer for hours not worked. Officers Michael Pineda, 50, and Santana Pineda, 26, were arrested in Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Michael Pineda Denver Police

According to Denver police, the internal affairs investigation was initiated after it was discovered that the officers were not present at a scheduled, non-department paid off-duty job at the store located at 36th and Quebec Street on April 15.

Investigators spent hours reviewing surveillance video provided by the store and comparing it to the officers' timesheets. They discovered 23 shift discrepancies for Michael Pineda valued at $5,070 and 18 shift discrepancies for Santana Pineda valued at $3,751.50 for work not completed.

Santana Pineda Denver Police

The officers began working off-duty for the store in October 2021, however, videos from the store as part of the investigation only went as far back as Feb. 28.

The Denver Police Department released this statement, "The Denver Police Department takes seriously any allegation of misconduct by officers, whether the complaint is initiated internally or externally, and has a robust disciplinary process which includes the Denver Department of Safety and the Office of the Independent monitor, a civilian oversight agency. When the evidence obtained through an Internal Affairs investigation indicates a possible law violation, such as in this case, the findings are presented to the Denver District Attorney's Office for determination as to whether or not criminal charges are appropriate."

Michael Pineda joined the Denver Police Department in 2004, and Santana Pineda, Michael's son, joined the department in 2019. Both officers are assigned to the DPD Patrol Division. They were placed on paid administrative leave on July 11 and then placed on non-paid administrative leave due to the felony arrest.

CBS Denver

East Colfax Corridor community awaits police action plan

After an initial meeting with the East Colfax Corridor community on July 27, the Denver Police Department and safety officials said they would follow up with residents at 1313 Xenia Street on Wednesday morning. They promised to be back in one week, at the same time, in the same place with an action plan to fight crime.Neighbors continue to grieve and plea for help, following the murder of Ma Kaing on July 15. She was hit by a stray bullet, believed to have been fired from a park across the street."Things got to change," one resident said at the July 27 meeting."It feels like we are witnessing and hearing gun battles on a daily basis," said another.Ma Kaing's son John also shared his gut-wrenching story at the meeting. "This issue has been going on for ages. My mother's death was the last straw. Kids are scared, parents are scared, mothers are scared. As I was holding my mother's body, I saw her last breath, everything. As I yelled for my mother not to die, she was going to die."His words evoked an emotional response from DPD, saying they have to do better.Wednesday's meeting begins at 11 a.m.     
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woman who died at Empower Field identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who died at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday as Jimi Goodman, 49. Goodman fell off an escalator railing following a concert by country musician Kenny Chesney, Denver police said. The cause of death was blunt force injuries, and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

