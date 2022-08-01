ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Dad pranks future homeowner with skeleton surprise during kitchen renovation

By Kait Hanson
TODAY.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.today.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Manchester, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
dailyphew.com

Mother Deer Watches In A Panic As Firefighters Try To Free Her Baby

When her baby got separated from her and trapped under some rocks, there was nothing this poor mother deer could do. Hearing her fawn scream as humans gathered around must have been so scary for her. But what she didn’t realize was that the firefighters were trying to save her baby.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#Pranks#Callier Thompson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Prank
goodmorningamerica.com

Man born without arms or legs now living his best out and proud life

Baby girl gets special 100-day celebration in hospital NICU. A hospital's neonatal intensive care unit is often filled with newborns and infants fighting to live while being hooked up to multiple machines. It can be a difficult place to be, but for one day in June, parents Lindsay and Tyler...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy